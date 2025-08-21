ENTERTAINMENT Jenna Bush Hager Snubs Savannah Guthrie as She Recalls Not Being 'Invited' to Her Costar's Wedding During Tense On-Air Chat Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager bickered with Savannah Guthrie over not being invited to her wedding. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie left one important guest out of her 2014 wedding — and she still hasn't lived it down. During the Wednesday, August 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager called out her costar for leaving her name off the guest list. Guthrie began to tell a story from after she got married to Michael Feldman, but the mother-of-three quickly interrupted her to address a long-standing grudge.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Savannah Guthrie didn't invite Jenna Bush Hager to her wedding.

"I also wasn't invited," Bush Hager cut her off as Guthrie awkwardly smiled. "She claims we weren't friends." Guthrie was present at Bush Hager's 2008 wedding to husband Henry Chase Hager but never reciprocated the invite. "We were friends, but it was a small wedding. We can't do this again," the TODAY star said, frustratingly.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager still resents Savannah Guthrie for leaving her out of her wedding.

Savannah promised that if they were to get married again today, they would be each other's bridesmaids. "100 percent," Jenna agreed. Savannah also pointed out that they are each other's godmothers for their children, reinforcing their close relationship. Jenna's kids, Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6, are best friends with her children, Vale, 11, and Charley, 8. "We both love that this friendship is now multi-generational," Savannah exclaimed in May. "And it’s well beyond us."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie have been friends for more than 10 years.

This week was not the first time the ladies have addressed the wedding snub. "We did know each other, but we didn’t know each other well," Savannah expressed in 2019. "If I’d have known that you would become one of my lifelong best friends, then I would have invited you. But I didn’t know that."

Savannah Guthrie Makes Shocking Confession About Dating in Her Teens

Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager compared their dating history.