Jenna Bush Hager Snubs Savannah Guthrie as She Recalls Not Being 'Invited' to Her Costar's Wedding During Tense On-Air Chat
Savannah Guthrie left one important guest out of her 2014 wedding — and she still hasn't lived it down.
During the Wednesday, August 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager called out her costar for leaving her name off the guest list.
Guthrie began to tell a story from after she got married to Michael Feldman, but the mother-of-three quickly interrupted her to address a long-standing grudge.
"I also wasn't invited," Bush Hager cut her off as Guthrie awkwardly smiled. "She claims we weren't friends."
Guthrie was present at Bush Hager's 2008 wedding to husband Henry Chase Hager but never reciprocated the invite.
"We were friends, but it was a small wedding. We can't do this again," the TODAY star said, frustratingly.
Savannah promised that if they were to get married again today, they would be each other's bridesmaids.
"100 percent," Jenna agreed.
Savannah also pointed out that they are each other's godmothers for their children, reinforcing their close relationship. Jenna's kids, Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6, are best friends with her children, Vale, 11, and Charley, 8.
"We both love that this friendship is now multi-generational," Savannah exclaimed in May. "And it’s well beyond us."
- Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Embarrassing Remarks Mom Made on the Night Before Her Wedding to Henry Hager
- Jenna Bush Hager Takes a Jab at Husband Henry on Live TV: 'I Like Professional Athletes...I Just Never Married One'
- Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Gave Her Husband A 'Manipulative Ultimatum' Prior To Getting Engaged
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This week was not the first time the ladies have addressed the wedding snub.
"We did know each other, but we didn’t know each other well," Savannah expressed in 2019. "If I’d have known that you would become one of my lifelong best friends, then I would have invited you. But I didn’t know that."
Savannah Guthrie Makes Shocking Confession About Dating in Her Teens
Savannah has guest co-hosted TODAY With Jenna & Friends all week. During a discussion on romance, the women reflected on their own dating history.
"Going on a date date at 12 or 13 seems young to me, but then again, I don't know," Savannah said.
"When did you go on a date date?" Jenna inquired, to which her costar shockingly revealed she was 20.
"For your first date?" the mom-of-three asked in surprise.
"I don't know. We've discussed this many times. My phone wasn't ringing off the hook, so I don't consider it that I went on any real dates at all," Savannah explained.
Although she did kiss "a couple" of boys in high school, she doesn't think people went on "proper dates" when she was a teenager.
"They were like, 'Let's go hang out with all our friends,' and then you might have a makeout," she recalled. "I hate thinking about that for my kids...I want someone to knock on the door and be like, 'Hello, Ms. Guthrie.'"
Meanwhile, "a couple of boys" would pick a young Jenna up from her house and take her rollerblading to 7/11.