or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jenna bush hager
OK LogoNEWS

Jenna Bush Hager Says Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Needs Her Daily Medication for 'Survival' as Her Disappearance Is Investigated as a Crime

image of savannah Guthrie and Jenna bush hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager shared insight into the situation surrounding pal Savannah Guthrie's mother being missing on Monday, February 2.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie's Today show cohost and friend Jenna Bush Hager gave an update on the disappearance of her mom, Nancy Guthrie.

Bush Hager, 44, spoke about how Nancy, 84, needs her medications for "survival" on the February 2 episode of the talk show.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @todayshow/Instagram

The 'Today' show casts sent their love and support to Savannah Guthrie on Monday.

“We love Nancy. I know her personally,” she said. "And we just want to report too that she takes daily medication and she needs them for survival."

"She’s without her medication so we are thinking of our dearest, dearest Savannah and her whole family right now. Our prayers obviously go out to Savannah and the entire family," George W. Bush's daughter went on.

Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, in Arizona, and was last seen on January 31.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy's Disappearance Is Being Investigated

image of savannah Guthrie and mom
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's mother lives in Arizona.

On Monday, it was reported that Nancy's disappearance is being investigated as a crime.

"We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said during a press conference today. “She is very limited in her mobility. We know she didn’t just walk out of there. She did not leave on her own."

"This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again," he said.

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Missed Out on Monday's 'Today' Show Episode

image of savannah Guthrie and mom
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's mom's disappearance is now being investigated as a crime.

Chris previously noted that Nancy had “no cognitive issues” and is “very alert, she’s of good, sound mind," also adding that she's “not in good physical health.”

The officer then stated how the appearance of Nancy's Arizona home was “very concerning,” and a homicide team needed to be dispatched. “I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us," he said.

Savannah, 54, missed the Today show taping Monday as she dealt with the search for her mother.

image of savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

The sheriff's office said Nancy Guthrie had 'no cognitive issues' before she went missing.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” the broadcaster's statement read. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900,” she added.

Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones both filled in for the former attorney and they also sent their support to her on the NBC morning show.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.