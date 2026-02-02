Jenna Bush Hager Says Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Needs Her Daily Medication for 'Survival' as Her Disappearance Is Investigated as a Crime
Feb. 2 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's Today show cohost and friend Jenna Bush Hager gave an update on the disappearance of her mom, Nancy Guthrie.
Bush Hager, 44, spoke about how Nancy, 84, needs her medications for "survival" on the February 2 episode of the talk show.
“We love Nancy. I know her personally,” she said. "And we just want to report too that she takes daily medication and she needs them for survival."
"She’s without her medication so we are thinking of our dearest, dearest Savannah and her whole family right now. Our prayers obviously go out to Savannah and the entire family," George W. Bush's daughter went on.
Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, in Arizona, and was last seen on January 31.
Nancy's Disappearance Is Being Investigated
On Monday, it was reported that Nancy's disappearance is being investigated as a crime.
"We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said during a press conference today. “She is very limited in her mobility. We know she didn’t just walk out of there. She did not leave on her own."
"This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again," he said.
Savannah Guthrie Missed Out on Monday's 'Today' Show Episode
Chris previously noted that Nancy had “no cognitive issues” and is “very alert, she’s of good, sound mind," also adding that she's “not in good physical health.”
The officer then stated how the appearance of Nancy's Arizona home was “very concerning,” and a homicide team needed to be dispatched. “I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us," he said.
Savannah, 54, missed the Today show taping Monday as she dealt with the search for her mother.
“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” the broadcaster's statement read. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”
“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900,” she added.
Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones both filled in for the former attorney and they also sent their support to her on the NBC morning show.