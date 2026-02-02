Jenna Bush Hager Says Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Needs Her Daily Medication for 'Survival' as Her Disappearance Is Investigated as a Crime

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie's Today show cohost and friend Jenna Bush Hager gave an update on the disappearance of her mom, Nancy Guthrie. Bush Hager, 44, spoke about how Nancy, 84, needs her medications for "survival" on the February 2 episode of the talk show.

View this post on Instagram Source: @todayshow/Instagram The 'Today' show casts sent their love and support to Savannah Guthrie on Monday.

“We love Nancy. I know her personally,” she said. "And we just want to report too that she takes daily medication and she needs them for survival." "She’s without her medication so we are thinking of our dearest, dearest Savannah and her whole family right now. Our prayers obviously go out to Savannah and the entire family," George W. Bush's daughter went on. Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, in Arizona, and was last seen on January 31.

Nancy's Disappearance Is Being Investigated

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie's mother lives in Arizona.

On Monday, it was reported that Nancy's disappearance is being investigated as a crime. "We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said during a press conference today. “She is very limited in her mobility. We know she didn’t just walk out of there. She did not leave on her own." "This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again," he said.

Savannah Guthrie Missed Out on Monday's 'Today' Show Episode

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie's mom's disappearance is now being investigated as a crime.

Chris previously noted that Nancy had “no cognitive issues” and is “very alert, she’s of good, sound mind," also adding that she's “not in good physical health.” The officer then stated how the appearance of Nancy's Arizona home was “very concerning,” and a homicide team needed to be dispatched. “I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us," he said. Savannah, 54, missed the Today show taping Monday as she dealt with the search for her mother.

Source: MEGA The sheriff's office said Nancy Guthrie had 'no cognitive issues' before she went missing.