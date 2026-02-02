'Today’ Show Star Savannah Guthrie Mom’s Disappearance Considered a Crime in Shocking Update

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities in Pima County, Ariz., are now treating the disappearance of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, as a potential crime. Officials say "concerning" evidence was found at her home.

'We Have a Crime'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s disappearance is now considered a crime.

"We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said during Monday morning's press conference. "This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again," he said. He added that Nancy is "limited in her mobility" and police know she didn't "just walk out of there... she did not leave on her own." Nanos also added that police are still looking in the area for any signs of Nancy.

'Grave Concern'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Police said they found 'concerning' things in her home.

Nancy was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, and was reported missing the next day, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities expanded the search, bringing in homicide detectives due to concerns about her health. Officials described Nancy as a "vulnerable adult" who was "not of good physical health." Nano expressed "grave concern" for her well-being, calling the situation "very concerning" during a press conference.

'Safe Return of Our Dear Mom'

Source: mega Nancy has 'limited mobility' and didn't leave the house alone.

Savannah missed Today on Monday, February 2, after news of her mother’s disappearance, but later issued a statement thanking supporters and law enforcement. "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," Savannah said. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom." In a 2022 conversation on Today, Savannah reflected on how her mother's encouragement helped her, recalling that although it was "really hard" to leave home for her first news job. Nancy gave her that push by saying, "If you can’t leave me, then I didn't do my job right, Savannah." She explained that her mom didn't stand in the way of her dreams even though she could have "held onto me" and instead gave her "permission to go," a lesson she has since carried into her own parenting.

'Hope'

Source: mega Nancy went missing on January 31.