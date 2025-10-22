or
Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie Thirst Over John Stamos and Glen Powell's Shirtless Photos: 'Why Are They Always Naked?'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Glen Powell and John Stamos
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube/@johnstamos/Instagram

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie lusted over a shirtless John Stamos and Glen Powell.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2025, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager couldn't help but gush over a particular celeb bromance.

During the Wednesday, October 22, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, was impressed by John Stamos' shirtless photos with Glen Powell in celebration of his 37th birthday.

The male stars met back in 2015 on the set of Scream Queens and have kept in touch since.

Image of Savannah Guthrie guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Powell and Stamos famously acted together in a shower scene during the comedy show.

"Geez! Wow! Why are they always naked?" Bush Hager and guest co-host Savannah Guthrie exclaimed.

"Savannah, you're going to post some pictures of me like that for my birthday," the mom-of-three teased. "A picture of me in this."

"Definitely," Guthrie poked fun at her friend.

John Stamos' Birthday Post for Glen Powell

Image of John Stamos posted for Glen Powell's birthday.
Source: @johnstamos/Instagram

John Stamos posted for Glen Powell's birthday.

The Full House alum paid tribute to Powell in a sultry social media share, featuring them near-naked in the shower, steam room and on the street.

"Happy Birthday @glenpowell, the man who’s seen me naked more times than I’d like to admit. Love you buddy! Steam room date soon? xo JS," Stamos wrote.

"The best," Taylor Lautner, who also appeared in Scream Queens, commented.

"I’ll be your steam room attendant #nopeeking," actress Nia Vardalos quipped.

"Idk if i should be concerned or like applaud their friendship based on the caption," one fan added.

Glen Powell's Health Scare While Shooting 'Chad Powers'

Image of John Stamos and Glen Powell starred in 'Scream Queens.'
Source: @johnstamos/Instagram

John Stamos and Glen Powell starred in 'Scream Queens.'

Powell published a shirtless selfie of his own on October 21, in his trailer for the Hulu series Chad Powers. Elsewhere in his photo dump, he posed in front of a large billboard with his face on it and practiced his lines alongside his dog, Brisket.

"New episode of CHAD POWERS drops TONIGHT on @hulu," he wrote.

In a recent interview, the TV star admitted he blacked out while shooting a scene for the show in the Atlanta heat. His character, a disgraced college quarterback, covers himself in prosthetics as a disguise and joins a new team to help revive his career.

"I’m wearing a helmet and a wig and the mask," he recounted. "And I'm running this football play over and over and over."

Image of Glen Powell just celebrated his 37th birthday.
Source: @glenpowell/Instagram

Glen Powell just celebrated his 37th birthday.

Powell did "several football plays down the field," including one final touchdown.

"I got to the end of it, I throw this touchdown. I scream and I black out," he said, noting he was "no longer there mentally."

Thankfully, he was able to shake off the "wild" health scare quickly and move forward.

"It was bad," he recalled. "It was crazy."

