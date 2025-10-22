Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie Thirst Over John Stamos and Glen Powell's Shirtless Photos: 'Why Are They Always Naked?'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager couldn't help but gush over a particular celeb bromance. During the Wednesday, October 22, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, was impressed by John Stamos' shirtless photos with Glen Powell in celebration of his 37th birthday. The male stars met back in 2015 on the set of Scream Queens and have kept in touch since.

Powell and Stamos famously acted together in a shower scene during the comedy show. "Geez! Wow! Why are they always naked?" Bush Hager and guest co-host Savannah Guthrie exclaimed. "Savannah, you're going to post some pictures of me like that for my birthday," the mom-of-three teased. "A picture of me in this." "Definitely," Guthrie poked fun at her friend.

John Stamos' Birthday Post for Glen Powell

The Full House alum paid tribute to Powell in a sultry social media share, featuring them near-naked in the shower, steam room and on the street. "Happy Birthday @glenpowell, the man who’s seen me naked more times than I’d like to admit. Love you buddy! Steam room date soon? xo JS," Stamos wrote. "The best," Taylor Lautner, who also appeared in Scream Queens, commented. "I’ll be your steam room attendant #nopeeking," actress Nia Vardalos quipped. "Idk if i should be concerned or like applaud their friendship based on the caption," one fan added.

Glen Powell's Health Scare While Shooting 'Chad Powers'

Powell published a shirtless selfie of his own on October 21, in his trailer for the Hulu series Chad Powers. Elsewhere in his photo dump, he posed in front of a large billboard with his face on it and practiced his lines alongside his dog, Brisket. "New episode of CHAD POWERS drops TONIGHT on @hulu," he wrote. In a recent interview, the TV star admitted he blacked out while shooting a scene for the show in the Atlanta heat. His character, a disgraced college quarterback, covers himself in prosthetics as a disguise and joins a new team to help revive his career. "I’m wearing a helmet and a wig and the mask," he recounted. "And I'm running this football play over and over and over."

