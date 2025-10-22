or
Glen Powell Shows Off Six-Pack Abs in Steamy Behind-the-Scenes Photos From 'Chad Powers'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

Glen Powell just made Instagram a little hotter.

The Top Gun: Maverick heartthrob shared a steamy behind-the-scenes look from his new Hulu series Chad Powers, and fans couldn’t get over his ripped six-pack abs.

In the photo, Powell stood shirtless inside what looked like his trailer, wearing only tight white football pants featuring the Oregon Ducks logo and Nike swoosh. His tousled blond hair and confident stare sealed the deal.

“New episode of CHAD POWERS drops TONIGHT on @hulu,” he captioned the post.

Source: @glenpowell/Instagram
Fans wasted no time flooding the comments section.

“Episode 5 is soooooo good 🙌,” one person wrote, while another added, “We’re ready🍿.”

A third gushed, “This is my new favorite show,” while someone else chimed in, writing, “This show is everything 🥰.”

In Chad Powers, Powell plays a disgraced college quarterback who disguises himself with a fake identity to get back on the field — a concept inspired by Eli Manning’s viral ESPN sketch. The role required serious football training.

In September, Powell admitted that playing Powers was more intense than he expected.

“I’m wearing a helmet and a wig and the mask,” he told E! News. “And I'm running this football play over and over and over.”

Glen Powell

The 37-year-old said one particular scene took him to his physical limit.

“I got to the end of it, I throw this touchdown,” he shared. “I scream and I black out.”

Even though he mentally checked out, Powell somehow stayed standing.

“I saw a camera in front of me and an entire field full of football players looking at me,” he said, adding that the whole thing was “crazy.”

The actor explained that it likely happened because of heat exhaustion mixed with pure adrenaline.

“It was bad,” he said. “It was crazy.”

Luckily, he recovered quickly and got right back to filming — even with a full face of prosthetics, which he said took about an hour to apply every day.

“We timed every day,” he added. “We got faster and faster, faster.”

Powell also noted that the makeup played a huge role in bringing Powers’ disguise to life, saying, “We really show the nitty gritty.”

Chad Powers Season 1 features six episodes, each about 30 minutes long, and premiered on Hulu on September 30.

Source: @johnstamos/Instagram
Powell wasn’t done breaking the internet. On his 37th birthday, October 21, his friend John Stamos, whom he met on the set of Scream Queens in 2015, gave fans another treat — a hilarious and flirty Instagram tribute that showed just how close the two are.

“Happy Birthday @glenpowell, the man who's seen me naked more times than I'd like to admit. Love you buddy! Steam room date soon? xo JS,” Stamos wrote, adding a carousel of throwback photos, including the duo posing nearly nude in a sauna and another shot where they appeared to be wearing nothing but a skateboard.

One pic also showed the two, all smiles, as they showered with Taylor Lautner in separate cubicles.

