Jenna Bush Hager Shades Ex-Boyfriend While Comparing Him to a Falcon After Bird Lands on Her Head: 'I Don't Love It'

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Jenna Bush Hager had an unexpected encounter with a falcon that may have brought back memories of a former flame! Before meeting the bird, named James, the television personality admitted she wasn't exactly thrilled about getting up close and personal with the feathered creature.

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Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE Jenna wasn't exactly comfortable with birds getting too close to her.

"I, I don't love it when a bird lands on my person, but I'm gonna be open to it," she confessed. "I had a boyfriend named James. He did the same thing. He landed on my person."

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Jenna Bush Hager Gets an Unexpected Surprise From a Falcon

Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE The falcon landed on top of her blonde hair.

Before the demonstration got underway, Bush Hager admitted she was uneasy about the idea of birds landing on her. "I just tell myself, 'You're God's little creature in this beautiful place,'" Jones explained. "We're in Ireland. It's like a movie. Here, come land." While Jones successfully welcomed the bird onto her gloved arm, Bush Hager wasn't quite as lucky. The falcon landed on top of her blonde hair, spreading its wings as the visibly startled host reacted to the unexpected visitor. "It's a scalp massage," Jones joked while her co-host shrieked. "I noticed that the bird did not land on your head," she remarked and pointed out that Jones hadn't experienced the same frightening surprise.

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Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Thought the Falcon Photo Was AI

Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM Jenna sent a photograph of the bird perched on her head to her children.

Bush Hager later revealed that even her family had trouble believing what happened. After sending a photograph of the bird perched on her head to her children, her daughter Poppy, 11, questioned whether the image was real. "I sent that to my kids, and Poppy thought it was AI," Bush Hager shared. "She didn't even believe it?" Jones asked. "It's just not really happening in New York," the mother-of-three explained. The production team also appeared amused by the incident, repeatedly showing the photograph during the broadcast. As OK! previously reported, the incident quickly became a talking point during the show's trip to Ireland.

Jenna Bush Hager Has Previously Shared Awkward Stories About Her Ex-Boyfriends

Source: @SHEINELLE_O/INSTAGRAM Jenna has never been shy about discussing her past relationships on television.