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Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Accused Her of Using AI for Photo of a Falcon Perched on the Terrified Anchor's Head: 'Because When Does That Happen?'

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA, @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

Jenna Bush Hager's daughter reacted after a falcon landed on her head.

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Oct. 16 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager's daughter accused her of using AI.

The mom-of-three revealed her daughter's accusations while broadcasting live from Ireland for the October 16 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.

While diving into everything the Emerald Isle had to offer, Bush Hager and her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, tried out falconry with the help of some locals.

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'She Didn't Even Believe It'

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Jenna Bush Hager
Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Bush Hager sent the hilarious photo to her family.

But when one bird landed on a terrified Bush Hager's head, her family just couldn't believe it, even after she sent over a hilarious snapshot of the majestic bird perching with its wings spread wide as she cringed in fear.

"I sent that to my kids and Poppy thought it was AI," Bush Hager revealed about her 11-year-old daughter.

"She didn't even believe it?" Jones exclaimed, having witnessed the entire exchange. "It's just not really happening in New York."

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Jenna Bush Hager
Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

Jenna Bush Hager admitted she was scared of birds 'landing on her person.'

The production team couldn't get enough of the pictures of the falcon landing on Bush Hager's head and tried to keep showing it to the audience over and over while Bush Hager attempted to move on with their segment.

"No, because when does a bird land on somebody's head?" Bush Hager said. "Why do we keep showing it? It's kind of mean."

Prior to the experience, which was supposed to involve a falcon landing only on the women's gloved arms after soaring around the sky, Bush Hager admitted she is not a fan of "birds landing on her person."

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Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager was told that the bird would most likely not land on her person.

They were introduced to a massive falcon called James and given a warning that did nothing to dissuade Bush Hager's fears.

"James 99 percent of the time lands on the glove," the expert told them. "Sometimes he may land on your person."

Bush Hager described Jones as "so calm" while she welcomed the bird onto her arm, with Bush Hager unable to react with the same grace.

"I just tell myself, 'You're God's little creature in this beautiful place,'" Jones explained. "We're in Ireland. It's like a movie. Here, come land."

'It's a Scalp Massage'

Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones
Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

Jenna Bush Hager pointed out that a bird did not land on Sheinelle Jones' head.

When James not-so-gracefully landed on top of Bush Hager's blonde bob, she wasn't nearly as calm, cool and collected as her co-host.

"It's a scalp massage," Jones told her as she shrieked in terror.

Unfortunately for Bush Hager, her frightened attitude seemed to attract the bird rather than signal to it that she wasn't quite ready for such advanced falconry.

"I noticed that the bird did not land on your head," she said to Jones.

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