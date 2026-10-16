Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Accused Her of Using AI for Photo of a Falcon Perched on the Terrified Anchor's Head: 'Because When Does That Happen?'

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Jenna Bush Hager's daughter accused her of using AI. The mom-of-three revealed her daughter's accusations while broadcasting live from Ireland for the October 16 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle. While diving into everything the Emerald Isle had to offer, Bush Hager and her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, tried out falconry with the help of some locals.

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'She Didn't Even Believe It'

Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM Jenna Bush Hager sent the hilarious photo to her family.

But when one bird landed on a terrified Bush Hager's head, her family just couldn't believe it, even after she sent over a hilarious snapshot of the majestic bird perching with its wings spread wide as she cringed in fear. "I sent that to my kids and Poppy thought it was AI," Bush Hager revealed about her 11-year-old daughter. "She didn't even believe it?" Jones exclaimed, having witnessed the entire exchange. "It's just not really happening in New York."

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Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE Jenna Bush Hager admitted she was scared of birds 'landing on her person.'

The production team couldn't get enough of the pictures of the falcon landing on Bush Hager's head and tried to keep showing it to the audience over and over while Bush Hager attempted to move on with their segment. "No, because when does a bird land on somebody's head?" Bush Hager said. "Why do we keep showing it? It's kind of mean." Prior to the experience, which was supposed to involve a falcon landing only on the women's gloved arms after soaring around the sky, Bush Hager admitted she is not a fan of "birds landing on her person."

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager was told that the bird would most likely not land on her person.

They were introduced to a massive falcon called James and given a warning that did nothing to dissuade Bush Hager's fears. "James 99 percent of the time lands on the glove," the expert told them. "Sometimes he may land on your person." Bush Hager described Jones as "so calm" while she welcomed the bird onto her arm, with Bush Hager unable to react with the same grace. "I just tell myself, 'You're God's little creature in this beautiful place,'" Jones explained. "We're in Ireland. It's like a movie. Here, come land."

'It's a Scalp Massage'

Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE Jenna Bush Hager pointed out that a bird did not land on Sheinelle Jones' head.