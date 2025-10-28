Jenna Bush Hager Shocked Khloé Kardashian Hasn't Been Intimate in 3 Years: 'What in the World?'
Oct. 28 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager is surprised that single Khloé Kardashian hasn't gotten any action in the bedroom.
During the Tuesday, October 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, was shocked to hear that the reality star hasn't had s-- in three years.
Bush Hager "loves Khloé" — who she thinks of as a "sister" — and did not expect her to want to stay away from dating so she could focus on caring for her kids.
"What in the world?" Bush Hager exclaimed.
"Don't you know everybody wants to do it with that pretty face?" guest co-host Leanne Morgan teased. "She is a beauty."
"She is a beauty," the mom-of-three reiterated.
"But isn't that sweet, she's concentrating on her little children...that you're not out getting around?" the comedian continued.
Bush Hager called Kardashian's behavior "great mothering," but emphasized how wild "three years" is to her.
Why Has Khloé Kardashian Not Had S-- in 3 Years?
The Good American co-founder — who shares two kids with ex Tristan Thompson — made the shocking confession about her s-- life during the October 23 episode of The Kardashians.
"I haven’t had s-- in over three years," she divulged to friend Simon Huck.
Huck pressed her to reveal if anyone is "on her roster."
"Nope. Not anyone I’m texting. I don't have any person's phone number. I can leave my phone around you," she confirmed.
"Your nudes are going…" the PR executive joked, to which the mom-of-two replied, "I don’t have nudes, what nudes?"
Kardashian went on to explain in a confessional why she's refrained from intimacy.
"I think while you have young kids, if there's no one worth your time, focus on your kids," she said.
Khloé Kardashian's Breakup Drama With Tristan Thompson
Kardashian, 41, split from Thompson, 34, in December 2021. The duo's romance began to suffer in February 2019, when it was reported that the NBA star kissed her friend Jordyn Woods. Two years later, he had a paternity lawsuit against him for fathering a child with a different woman while the duo's surrogate was pregnant with their second baby after they reconciled.
The duo then split again, but despite past drama, the exes remain cordial.
"Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship. We get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What’s done is done, so why would I be still holding on to [past drama] for?" she said during a June 2023 episode of The Kardashians. "I don’t need to punish him because I am not getting back together with him."