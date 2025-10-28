Jenna Bush Hager Shocked Khloé Kardashian Hasn't Been Intimate in 3 Years: 'What in the World?'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager is surprised that single Khloé Kardashian hasn't gotten any action in the bedroom. During the Tuesday, October 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, was shocked to hear that the reality star hasn't had s-- in three years. Bush Hager "loves Khloé" — who she thinks of as a "sister" — and did not expect her to want to stay away from dating so she could focus on caring for her kids.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Leanne Morgan guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"What in the world?" Bush Hager exclaimed. "Don't you know everybody wants to do it with that pretty face?" guest co-host Leanne Morgan teased. "She is a beauty." "She is a beauty," the mom-of-three reiterated. "But isn't that sweet, she's concentrating on her little children...that you're not out getting around?" the comedian continued. Bush Hager called Kardashian's behavior "great mothering," but emphasized how wild "three years" is to her.

Why Has Khloé Kardashian Not Had S-- in 3 Years?

Source: E! News/YouTube Khloé Kardashian has not had s-- in three years.

The Good American co-founder — who shares two kids with ex Tristan Thompson — made the shocking confession about her s-- life during the October 23 episode of The Kardashians. "I haven’t had s-- in over three years," she divulged to friend Simon Huck.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian is currently single.

Huck pressed her to reveal if anyone is "on her roster." "Nope. Not anyone I’m texting. I don't have any person's phone number. I can leave my phone around you," she confirmed. "Your nudes are going…" the PR executive joked, to which the mom-of-two replied, "I don’t have nudes, what nudes?" Kardashian went on to explain in a confessional why she's refrained from intimacy. "I think while you have young kids, if there's no one worth your time, focus on your kids," she said.

Khloé Kardashian's Breakup Drama With Tristan Thompson

Source: MEGA Tristan Thompson is the father of Khloé Kardashian's children.