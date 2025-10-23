Khloé Kardashian Defends Not Having S-- in 3 Years After Tristan Thompson Split
Oct. 23 2025, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian defended taking a three-year hiatus from being intimate after her messy split from Tristan Thompson.
“I haven’t had s-- in over three years,” Khloé, 41, said during the Thursday, October 23, episode of The Kardashians.
Khloé Kardashian Makes S-- Confession
The conversation kicked off when Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian brought up Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox’s decision to remain celibate. The Good American co-founder chimed in, saying she’s also choosing to focus on herself and her career rather than finding someone to date.
Khloé Kardashian Isn't Dating
“There’s no one I am texting or anyone’s phone number. I don’t have nudes,” the mom-of-two, who shares daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, with Tristan, emphasized.
Khloé has remained single since her high-profile split from the NBA player, 34, whom she dated on and off from 2016 to 2021. The pair officially called it quits for good after multiple cheating scandals – including when Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were in the middle of an embryo transfer to welcome their second baby. Tristan also shares son Prince, 7, with ex Jordan Craig.
Khloé and Tristan Keep Things Friendly
“Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship. We get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What’s done is done, so why would I be still holding on to [past drama] for?” she spoke about her relationship with Tristan during a June 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “I don’t need to punish him because I am not getting back together with him.”
Khloé said she and Tristan keep things friendly for the sake of their two children, but stressed there’s “no hanging out” when it’s just the two of them.
Khloé Set Boundaries in Coparenting Relationship With Tristan
“If I am not here, he is here. I would rather him be here than a nanny. There are still boundaries. Like, I definitely put my foot down on a lot of things,” she continued. “No one is here chilling if there are no kids involved. It is always about the kids and that’s what it is.”
That same year, she blasted speculation that she was secretly reuniting with her ex-boyfriend.
“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” she clapped back in the comments section of a 2023 fan post that claimed she was prepping to announce she was dating Tristan again. “It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem.”