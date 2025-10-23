Khloé Kardashian Defends Not Having S-- in 3 Years After Tristan Thompson Split

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian defended taking a three-year hiatus from being intimate after her messy split from Tristan Thompson. “I haven’t had s-- in over three years,” Khloé, 41, said during the Thursday, October 23, episode of The Kardashians.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian Makes S-- Confession

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian confessed that she hasn't been intimate with someone in more than three years.

The conversation kicked off when Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian brought up Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox’s decision to remain celibate. The Good American co-founder chimed in, saying she’s also choosing to focus on herself and her career rather than finding someone to date.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian Isn't Dating

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian admitted she hasn't had s-- since her split from Tristan Thompson.

“There’s no one I am texting or anyone’s phone number. I don’t have nudes,” the mom-of-two, who shares daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, with Tristan, emphasized. Khloé has remained single since her high-profile split from the NBA player, 34, whom she dated on and off from 2016 to 2021. The pair officially called it quits for good after multiple cheating scandals – including when Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were in the middle of an embryo transfer to welcome their second baby. Tristan also shares son Prince, 7, with ex Jordan Craig.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé and Tristan Keep Things Friendly

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two children.

“Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship. We get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What’s done is done, so why would I be still holding on to [past drama] for?” she spoke about her relationship with Tristan during a June 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “I don’t need to punish him because I am not getting back together with him.” Khloé said she and Tristan keep things friendly for the sake of their two children, but stressed there’s “no hanging out” when it’s just the two of them.

Khloé Set Boundaries in Coparenting Relationship With Tristan

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian slammed speculation that she was secretly getting back with Tristan Thompson.