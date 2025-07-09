Jenna Bush Hager Is Strongly Against Husband Henry Wearing a Speedo in the Summer: 'I'd Be Shocked'

Jenna and guest co-host Dwyane Wade discussed a recent headline about dads wearing Speedos during "The Internet's Divided" section.

"My guys and I just talked about this on my podcast...I got glutes," the basketball player quipped. "I'm not putting no Speedos on 'cause I've got glutes. I think Speedos are not for people with glutes...I don't cross the Speedo line. If I'm on vacation and I see guys walking with the Speedo, it's like, 'What are you doing, bro? We don't want to see all that.'"

Jenna agreed with Dwyane and imagined what it would be like if her husband wore the skimpy bathing suit.

"If my husband brought out a Speedo, I'd be shocked," Jenna asserted. "And by the way, a man thigh? No, thank you."