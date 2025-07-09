or
Jenna Bush Hager Is Strongly Against Husband Henry Wearing a Speedo in the Summer: 'I'd Be Shocked'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

During 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager strongly advised against her husband, Henry, wearing a Speedo.

By:

July 9 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager wants a hand in her husband Henry's swimwear attire.

During the Wednesday, July 9, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, strongly advised against her man wearing a Speedo.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Dwyane Wade co-hosted the July 9 episode of 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Jenna and guest co-host Dwyane Wade discussed a recent headline about dads wearing Speedos during "The Internet's Divided" section.

"My guys and I just talked about this on my podcast...I got glutes," the basketball player quipped. "I'm not putting no Speedos on 'cause I've got glutes. I think Speedos are not for people with glutes...I don't cross the Speedo line. If I'm on vacation and I see guys walking with the Speedo, it's like, 'What are you doing, bro? We don't want to see all that.'"

Jenna agreed with Dwyane and imagined what it would be like if her husband wore the skimpy bathing suit.

"If my husband brought out a Speedo, I'd be shocked," Jenna asserted. "And by the way, a man thigh? No, thank you."

Jenna Bush Hager Shades Her Husband's Abs

jenna bush hager strongly against husband henry wearing speedo
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager have been married for 17 years.

She further commented on her husband's appearance during the July 8 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends. Jenna and Dwyane discussed how men are maxing out their glutes at the gym lately, and whether or not she is a "butt girl."

"I want the person to have a butt. I think that's necessary," she claimed.

"When Henry walks, do you be like, 'Look at that butt?'" Dwyane asked her.

"Not really. I'm more of a heart girl. I like Henry's heart. I like his abs, when he used to have abs," she said before catching herself insulting her husband. "Don't say that! Just kidding. He looks great. He has a very nice butt."

Jenna directly addressed the Daily Mail and pleaded with them not to write about her remarks.

"I've had a week. Please don't write about it," she begged.

Does Jenna Bush Hager Want More Kids?

jenna bush hager strongly against husband henry wearing speedo
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager has three kids with Henry Chase Hager.

The married couple of 17 years share three kids together: Mila, 12, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5. On Monday, June 9, Jenna's TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie hinted at her potentially expanding the family.

"Jenna's got a little something in the oven for the [Morning] Boost," Savannah said.

"Did you say Jenna's pregnant?" Al Roker asked.

Jenna immediately clarified the situation and declared, "You guys, I understood what she said."

jenna bush hager strongly against husband henry wearing speedo
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager does not want to expand her family.

In March, the mom-of-three assured her audience that she has no plans to have more children.

"I have nothing to announce," she said on TODAY With Jenna & Friends. "I’m pretty sure I’ve come to terms that three, even though it’s an imperfect number, is the perfect number for our house."

