Jenna Bush Hager Slams Justin Bieber for 'Mean' Comments About Wife Hailey's 'Vogue' Cover
Jenna Bush Hager called out Justin Bieber for his contentious behavior.
After the "Baby" singer recalled telling his wife, Hailey Bieber, she would "never be on the cover of Vogue," the talk show host did not hold back in sharing her strong opinions on the matter.
"Maybe it was just a mean thing..." Jenna declared on the Thursday, May 22, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends. "He took the one thing, her dream, and he sort of wanted to bring it down."
Her guest co-host, Savannah Guthrie, gave Justin the benefit of the doubt.
"To be generous to him...he was trying to be vulnerable, like, 'Hey, I'm so proud that you're here, and I was wrong,'" she explained.
Jenna agreed he may have been trying to admit that he can "make mistakes" and still be supportive of his wife, whom she thought looked "gorgeous."
Justin Bieber's Controversial Comments About Hailey's 'Vogue' Cover
In his Tuesday, May 20, Instagram post about the Rhode Beauty founder's Vogue cover, the artist published an odd caption that drew much controversy on social media.
"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," he wrote. "I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even."
Justin continued, "I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken."
Fans React to Justin Bieber's Unexpected Post
Fans were not happy that he took the time to share a negative story instead of just praising his woman's photoshoot.
"Hailey doesn't need new haters, she has the biggest one at home," one person wrote, while another said, "You want privacy yet you share a personal moment between you and your wife on social media."
The pop star later updated his caption to just three emojis: a shrugging man, a point, heart hands and an "aww" face.
"Is it too late now to say sorry..." a social media user joked. Several others pointed out the caption change, calling it "crazy."
Hailey memorialized the Vogue cover with her own Instagram post of herself semi-naked and damp in a striped, long-sleeve shirt. The carousel featured several other snapshots from the magazine, including her doing yoga and lifting a barbell in just a white tank top and underwear.