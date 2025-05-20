Justin Bieber Gets Dragged for Admitting He Told Wife Hailey She'd Never Be on the Cover of 'Vogue': 'This Is So Unnecessary'
Justin Bieber admitted jealousy once caused a "huge fight" with wife Hailey Bieber.
Hours after the model's new Vogue cover was unveiled, the singer revealed he previously dissed his spouse when she shared her aspirations of modeling for the iconic magazine.
Justin Bieber Didn't Think Hailey Would Ever Cover 'Vogue'
"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean," he confessed in a Tuesday, May 20, Instagram post. "For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even."
"I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection," he continued. "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken."
Fans Criticize Justin Bieber for Publicizing Their Issues
Fans were shocked at the dad-of-one's confession and questioned why he was publicizing their argument.
"Why are you telling us this bruv?" one person commented on the post, while another said, "Justin. Why would you admit this. I’m embarrassed."
"I’m always rooting for u and Hails pls don’t post stuff like this omg 💀😭😭," a third said in agreement, with a fourth writing, "this is so unnecessary."
On the other hand, some supporters praised the "One Less Lonely Girl" crooner for being "honest" and not portraying their marriage as "picture perfect."
Hailey Bieber Addresses Divorce Gossip
The Canadian star's confession comes amid months of rumored marital woes for the pair — something the Rhode beauty founder touched on in her Vogue interview.
"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life. To be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced' and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy,' it is such a mindf---, I cannot even begin to explain it," she spilled of seeing the gossip after giving birth to their first child, son Jack, in August 2024. "It’s a crazy life to live."
Hailey tried to shut down the breakup rumors at the Beauty Innovator of the Year at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April, as she gave her spouse a shout-out in her acceptance speech.
"I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on," she gushed.
The stars married in 2018.