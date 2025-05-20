Justin Bieber Gets Dragged for Admitting He Told Wife Hailey She'd Never Be on the Cover of 'Vogue': 'This Is So Unnecessary'

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean," he confessed in a Tuesday, May 20, Instagram post. "For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even."

"I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection," he continued. "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken."