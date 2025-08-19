or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Savannah Guthrie Admits She Didn't Start Dating Until Age 20: 'My Phone Wasn't Ringing Off the Hook'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Savannah Guthrie made a shocking confession about her dating history.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 19 2025, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie was a late bloomer when it came to dating.

During the Tuesday, August 19, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the media personality, 53, revealed that she didn't officially start courting men until she turned 20.

Guthrie and host Jenna Bush Hager discussed a recent headline about the right age to begin dating, prompting them to reflect on their pasts.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Savannah Guthrie did not actively date as a teenager.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie did not actively date as a teenager.

"Going on a date date at 12 or 13 seems young to me, but then again, I don't know," Guthrie said.

"When did you go on a date date?" Bush Hager asked, to which her costar admitted she was 20.

"For your first date?" the mom-of-three followed up in shock.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Savannah Guthrie didn't take dating seriously until she turned 20.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie didn't take dating seriously until she turned 20.

"I don't know. We've discussed this many times. My phone wasn't ringing off the hook, so I don't consider it that I went on any real dates at all," Guthrie explained, then noted she did still kiss "a couple" of boys in high school. "This is wrong, even when we were coming up, people didn't go on proper dates. They were like, 'Let's go hang out with all our friends,' and then you might have a makeout. I hate thinking about that for my kids...I want someone to knock on the door and be like, 'Hello, Ms. Guthrie.'"

Meanwhile, Bush Hager had "a couple of boys drop by" George W. Bush's mansion when she was younger. A lineup of guys would pick her up at the then-governor's home and take her rollerblading to 7/11. However, she clarified that there was no "smoochie."

Guthrie is now happily married to Michael Feldman, while Jenna is wed to Henry Chase Hager.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager's Criminal Past

Image of Jenna Bush Hager previously got arrested twice.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager previously got arrested twice.

During the Monday, August 11, episode of Today, Jenna further reflected on her childhood, particularly when she got arrested as a minor while her dad was president. In 2001, she was charged with underage possession of alcohol in Texas. One month later, she was once again arrested for using a fake ID to purchase drinks.

"I was arrested! There’s a mugshot that says I didn’t get away with it," she exclaimed.

Image of Jenna Bush Hager had a brush with the law while her father was president.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager had a brush with the law while her father was president.

However, she never actually wound up going to jail.

"I didn’t actually go to jail, I just was arrested," Jenna told Hoda Kotb in 2023. "I wasn’t even arrested. I was never detained. I just got a minor in possession of alcohol when I was 20 years old because I ordered a margarita at Chuy’s with a fake ID."

The waitress at the restaurant reportedly called the police because she didn't like Bush.

"To her credit, that was dumb," Jenna asserted. "I mean, my dad was the president."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.