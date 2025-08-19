Savannah Guthrie Admits She Didn't Start Dating Until Age 20: 'My Phone Wasn't Ringing Off the Hook'

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie was a late bloomer when it came to dating. During the Tuesday, August 19, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the media personality, 53, revealed that she didn't officially start courting men until she turned 20. Guthrie and host Jenna Bush Hager discussed a recent headline about the right age to begin dating, prompting them to reflect on their pasts.

Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie did not actively date as a teenager.

"Going on a date date at 12 or 13 seems young to me, but then again, I don't know," Guthrie said. "When did you go on a date date?" Bush Hager asked, to which her costar admitted she was 20. "For your first date?" the mom-of-three followed up in shock.

Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie didn't take dating seriously until she turned 20.

"I don't know. We've discussed this many times. My phone wasn't ringing off the hook, so I don't consider it that I went on any real dates at all," Guthrie explained, then noted she did still kiss "a couple" of boys in high school. "This is wrong, even when we were coming up, people didn't go on proper dates. They were like, 'Let's go hang out with all our friends,' and then you might have a makeout. I hate thinking about that for my kids...I want someone to knock on the door and be like, 'Hello, Ms. Guthrie.'" Meanwhile, Bush Hager had "a couple of boys drop by" George W. Bush's mansion when she was younger. A lineup of guys would pick her up at the then-governor's home and take her rollerblading to 7/11. However, she clarified that there was no "smoochie." Guthrie is now happily married to Michael Feldman, while Jenna is wed to Henry Chase Hager.

Jenna Bush Hager's Criminal Past

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager previously got arrested twice.

During the Monday, August 11, episode of Today, Jenna further reflected on her childhood, particularly when she got arrested as a minor while her dad was president. In 2001, she was charged with underage possession of alcohol in Texas. One month later, she was once again arrested for using a fake ID to purchase drinks. "I was arrested! There’s a mugshot that says I didn’t get away with it," she exclaimed.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager had a brush with the law while her father was president.