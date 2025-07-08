Jenna Bush Hager Lusts Over Husband Henry's Body After Insulting His Abs: 'He Has a Very Nice Butt'
Jenna Bush Hager picked apart her husband Henry's physical appearance on live TV.
During the Tuesday, July 8, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, accidentally shaded her man's aging abs.
Jenna and co-host Dwyane Wade responded to a recent headline about how men are maxing out their glutes at the gym lately. The NBA star asked if she's a "butt girl," to which she replied, "not really."
"I want the person to have a butt. I think that's necessary," she admitted.
"When Henry walks, do you be like, 'Look at that butt?'" Dwyane pressed her.
"Not really. I'm more of a heart girl. I like Henry's heart. I like his abs, when he used to have abs," she quipped, then caught herself. "Don't say that! Just kidding. He looks great. He has a very nice butt."
The mom-of-three hilariously begged Daily Mail not to write about her offending Henry.
"I've had a week. Please don't write about it," she pleaded.
Henry Chase Hager Supports Jenna's New Bob Haircut
Jenna and Henry have been married for over 16 years and share three kids together: Mila, 12, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5. Henry made his co-hosting debut with his wife in March on TODAY.
While Jenna may have offended her husband's physique, the businessman was fully supportive of a recent switch-up to her appearance, as on June 16, she received a live bob haircut by Chris McMillan, inspired by guest co-host Leslie Bibb.
When Jenna came home at night, her kids were not fans of the look.
"They thought they were getting a puppy," she explained on June 17 as she showed a video of the big reveal. The kids yelled, "I don’t like it!” and “Why would you do that?" Meanwhile, Henry complimented her and said, "D---, that's hot."
Is Jenna Bush Hager Pregnant?
Although Jenna has no plans to expand her family, a strange slip-up on the Monday, June 9, episode of TODAY indicated otherwise.
"Jenna's got a little something in the oven for the [Morning] Boost," Savannah Guthrie declared.
"Wait, what?" Carson Daly asked.
"Did you say Jenna's pregnant?" Al Roker queried.
"Are you making an announcement?" Carson questioned.
Jenna immediately cleared the air and quipped, "You guys, I understood what she said."
In March, Savannah told Jenna she had a dream about her being pregnant.
"I have nothing to announce," Jenna clarified on TODAY With Jenna & Friends. "I’m pretty sure I’ve come to terms that three, even though it’s an imperfect number, is the perfect number for our house."