Jenna Bush Hager Stunned as Savannah Guthrie Admits She 'Spanked' a Male Coworker at a Christmas Party: Watch

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Savannah Guthrie shocked Jenna Bush Hager as she confessed to 'spanking' a fellow 'Today' correspondent.

Dec. 23 2025, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie could have gotten an HR violation at a company holiday party.

During the Tuesday, December 23, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the news anchor, 53, admitted she “spanked” a co-worker during their Christmas festivities.

Guthrie and host Jenna Bush Hager were giving advice in a game of “Girl Code” when the former recalled the awkward moment.

Savannah Guthrie 'Spanked' a 'Today' Employee

Savannah Guthrie guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

A fan wrote to the ladies, “My office holiday party is in a few days. My work bestie Jackie is usually ‘overserved’ and becomes inappropriately flirty at these events. Last year, she was hanging all over our boss and she doesn’t remember it at all. Should I say something ahead of time or roll the dice?”

“Guys, did one of y’all put this in?” Bush Hager, 44, joked as she scanned her producers. “Who was flirting with Talia [Parkinson-Jones] last year? I’m trying to rack my brain.”

“I have to say, as someone who has spanked a network correspondent at a holiday party…” Guthrie started as her co-host’s mouth hung open.

“Who did you spank?” the mom-of-three pressed.

Savannah Guthrie is married to Michael Feldman.

The 53-year-old played coy and “[didn’t] want to say” who her flirtatious encounter was with.

“It was an air-spanking, so I don’t think I actually [touched their butt],” she defended her actions.

Bush Hager asked whether it was a man or a woman, to which Guthrie clarified it was “obviously a guy.”

“You’ve spanked me before,” the 44-year-old remembered.

“Yes, and I made contact with you. But we’re at that point in our friendship,” Guthrie concluded.

Savannah Guthrie had a flirtatious encounter with a coworker.

It’s unclear when the spanking took place, although the media personality has been married to Michael Feldman since 2014. She was previously wed to Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009.

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Dish on Dating History

Savannah Guthrie didn't start dating until age 20.

During the Tuesday, August 19, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Guthrie gave another glimpse at her past romantic encounters when she unexpectedly revealed she didn’t start dating until age 20.

“My phone wasn't ringing off the hook, so I don't consider it that I went on any real dates at all," she explained, although she did still kiss "a couple" of boys in high school. "This is wrong, even when we were coming up, people didn't go on proper dates. They were like, 'Let's go hang out with all our friends,' and then you might have a makeout. I hate thinking about that for my kids...I want someone to knock on the door and be like, 'Hello, Ms. Guthrie.'"

Jenna Bush Hager is married to Henry Hager.

Meanwhile, co-host Bush Hager had an ongoing rotation of boys “drop by” George W. Bush's mansion when she was younger to take her rollerblading to 7-Eleven.

