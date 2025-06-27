or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
jenna bush hager
NEWS

Jenna Bush Hager Blasts Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: It's 'Too Public'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager comments on the public nature of the pair's Italy wedding.

By:

June 27 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager shared her thoughts ahead of Amazon Billionaire Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy.

The talk show host admitted that their big event is "too public" for her liking.

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
Source: MEGA

The duo will tie the knot in Italy.

Jenna Bush Hager Reacts to Jeff Bezos' Upcoming 'Really Public' Wedding

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Maria Shriver.
Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends

Jenna Bush Hager and Maria Shriver discussed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's marriage on 'Today with Jenna & Friends.'

On the Thursday, June 26, episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager and her co-host Maria Shriver discussed how the duo's nuptials continue to make headlines.

"I think it's really interesting because it's very public, everybody's talking about it," she said. "It's really public, there's protests in Venice, which I personally would hate."

As previously reported by OK!, Bezos is tying the knot with Sánchez in Venice, Italy, from June 24 to 26. The three-day event cost the couple nearly $10 million.

Bush Hager Opted for a Private Wedding

Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends via YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager reflected on her wedding on 'Today with Jenna & Friends.'

When it comes to weddings, Bush Hager prefers a simple approach, focusing on the love behind the ceremony. Due to the extravagance of Bezos' upcoming wedding, the talk show host reflected on her own special day.

"When I got married [to Henry Hager] a long time ago I was like so worried about people finding out about where I was getting married," she said. "We did it in my parent's backyard in Crawford, Texas, where nobody could be except for the people we loved."

To make the ceremony even more private, the bride's friends stayed in a neighboring town. Returning to the billionaire's wedding, Jenna admitted, "I feel a little badly, although it seems they wanted that."

Venice Is Protesting Bezos' Wedding

Photo of Venice protest posters.
Source: MEGA

Venice locals have been protesting Jeff Bezos' wedding with posters.

The city of Venice is currently protesting Bezos' multi-million dollar wedding. Worried about the complications that come along with overtourism, locals have posted posters, stickers, signs and banners around key historic sites. The anti-Bezos banners reads, "No Space for Bezos" and, “If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax."

Although locals are giving strong pushback, councillor for commerce and productive activities of the municipality of Venice, Sebastiano Costalonga, stated that the city doesn't mind hosting large affairs.

"Venice is used to these events, so the locals are quite serene ... many people who work in Venice, artisans, merchants, they are all all excited, in ferment and ready to welcome this event and work for those who love Venice," he told a news outlet. "Even the organization at the security level is used to working with major events in Venice, so we are quite calm and prepared."

