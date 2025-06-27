Jenna Bush Hager Blasts Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: It's 'Too Public'
Jenna Bush Hager shared her thoughts ahead of Amazon Billionaire Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy.
The talk show host admitted that their big event is "too public" for her liking.
Jenna Bush Hager Reacts to Jeff Bezos' Upcoming 'Really Public' Wedding
On the Thursday, June 26, episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager and her co-host Maria Shriver discussed how the duo's nuptials continue to make headlines.
"I think it's really interesting because it's very public, everybody's talking about it," she said. "It's really public, there's protests in Venice, which I personally would hate."
As previously reported by OK!, Bezos is tying the knot with Sánchez in Venice, Italy, from June 24 to 26. The three-day event cost the couple nearly $10 million.
Bush Hager Opted for a Private Wedding
- Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Glam Wedding Plans Spark Protests in Italy: 'No Space for Bezos'
- Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Lavish Wedding: Everything You Need to Know About the Billion-Dollar Extravaganza
- Maria Shriver Admits She Would Be 'Very Happy' to See Son Patrick Schwarzenegger's Ex Miley Cyrus as She Dishes on His Wedding List
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When it comes to weddings, Bush Hager prefers a simple approach, focusing on the love behind the ceremony. Due to the extravagance of Bezos' upcoming wedding, the talk show host reflected on her own special day.
"When I got married [to Henry Hager] a long time ago I was like so worried about people finding out about where I was getting married," she said. "We did it in my parent's backyard in Crawford, Texas, where nobody could be except for the people we loved."
To make the ceremony even more private, the bride's friends stayed in a neighboring town. Returning to the billionaire's wedding, Jenna admitted, "I feel a little badly, although it seems they wanted that."
Venice Is Protesting Bezos' Wedding
The city of Venice is currently protesting Bezos' multi-million dollar wedding. Worried about the complications that come along with overtourism, locals have posted posters, stickers, signs and banners around key historic sites. The anti-Bezos banners reads, "No Space for Bezos" and, “If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax."
Although locals are giving strong pushback, councillor for commerce and productive activities of the municipality of Venice, Sebastiano Costalonga, stated that the city doesn't mind hosting large affairs.
"Venice is used to these events, so the locals are quite serene ... many people who work in Venice, artisans, merchants, they are all all excited, in ferment and ready to welcome this event and work for those who love Venice," he told a news outlet. "Even the organization at the security level is used to working with major events in Venice, so we are quite calm and prepared."