Jenna Bush Hager Blasts Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: It's 'Too Public'

On the Thursday, June 26, episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager and her co-host Maria Shriver discussed how the duo's nuptials continue to make headlines.

"I think it's really interesting because it's very public, everybody's talking about it," she said. "It's really public, there's protests in Venice, which I personally would hate."

As previously reported by OK!, Bezos is tying the knot with Sánchez in Venice, Italy, from June 24 to 26. The three-day event cost the couple nearly $10 million.