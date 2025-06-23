Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Lavish Wedding: Everything You Need to Know About the Billion-Dollar Extravaganza

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are gearing up for what's described as the "wedding of the century" from June 24 to 26.

It's been nearly 45 years since the phrase was tossed around so freely, with Sánchez's brother even comparing their nuptials to Princess Diana's iconic celebration. But this union is uniquely different.

While both romantic leads hail from immense wealth — Bezos boasting a net worth of $233 billion — the similarities end there. Following a humble upbringing, Bezos' rise contrasts sharply with Diana Spencer's royal lineage.