Article continues below advertisement
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Lavish Wedding: Everything You Need to Know About the Billion-Dollar Extravaganza

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Source: Mega

The couple will tie the knot in Italy!

By:

June 23 2025, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are gearing up for what's described as the "wedding of the century" from June 24 to 26.

It's been nearly 45 years since the phrase was tossed around so freely, with Sánchez's brother even comparing their nuptials to Princess Diana's iconic celebration. But this union is uniquely different.

While both romantic leads hail from immense wealth — Bezos boasting a net worth of $233 billion — the similarities end there. Following a humble upbringing, Bezos' rise contrasts sharply with Diana Spencer's royal lineage.

Article continues below advertisement

Just How Lavish Is the Bezos-Sánchez Wedding?

The couple aims to drop over $10 million for a three-day extravaganza that feels more like a social media spectacle than a traditional wedding. Local Venetians are far from thrilled about the event.

In a city known for its charm and history, residents plan to protest, citing concerns over the extensive use of water taxis and hotel accommodations, in addition to the wedding's environmental impact. Over the last few weeks, activists plastered the town with posters reading, "No space for Bezos!" featuring a caricature of his likeness atop a rocket ship.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of the 'No Space for Bezos' Poster
Source: Mega

Protesters posted signs across Venice to oppose the lavish wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Bezos and Sánchez aren't just dealing with local dissent. Their star-studded guest list — which includes Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio and his ex Camila Morrone — is just as polarizing.

The weekend of festivities promises a cavalcade of events, many aboard Bezos' $500 million yacht, Koru.

Article continues below advertisement

The Prenup

Sources reveal that plans for a winter wedding in Aspen fell through due to delays in finalizing the couple's legal agreements.

Following Bezos' costly divorce from MacKenzie Scott — a settlement that saw her receive over $38 billion in Amazon shares — his attorneys spent months crafting an ironclad prenup.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Source: Mega

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding is expected to be lavish and star-studded.

Article continues below advertisement

Ultra-Luxe Wedding Hotel and Preparations

The couple will stay at the luxurious Aman hotel along the Grand Canal, where room rates can reach up to $32,000 per night. They've booked out five opulent venues, including the Gritti Palace and The St. Regis. "The interiors of the Aman are so stunning that they'll likely host an event there," said luxury concierge Michael Torbiak.

In a nod to royal weddings, planners from London-based Lanza & Baucina, known for organizing events for the likes of George Clooney and Salma Hayek, will oversee proceedings. The partnership between Prince Antonio Licata di Baucina and Counts Riccardo and Aleramo Lanza aims to provide a mix of exclusivity and opulence.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of The Hotel In The Bezos-Sanchez Wedding
Source: Mega

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez booked out the Aman hotel ahead of their wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Political Tensions

Morris Ceron, Venice's director general, initially campaigned for the wedding but faced backlash from residents concerned about its environmental impact and disruption. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro hinted that a donation to the city could quiet dissent.

Activist Matteo Secchi criticized the situation, stating, "This is Venice behaving as a prostitute."

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrity Guests and the Dress

A-list celebrities including Barry Diller, Diane von Furstenberg, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and many more are expected to party alongside tech moguls and political figures.

Article continues below advertisement

Sánchez is rumored to be wearing Oscar de la Renta, with Anna Wintour providing fashion guidance.

Her connection to Dolce & Gabbana runs deep, stemming from family ties and past appearances, hinting that the brand will play a significant role throughout the festivities.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Source: Mega

Lauren Sánchez is rumored to be wearing Oscar de la Renta for her wedding to Jeff Bezos.

Article continues below advertisement

What to Expect From the Ceremony

Though the precise location remains a mystery, options include the couple's yacht, Koru, or a stunning historical site like the Fondazione Cini on San Giorgio Maggiore island. Event planner Billy Folchetti sees this choice as fitting due to its artistic significance.

The weekend agenda is packed, leaving little room for downtime. "Every moment is overplanned," said luxury travel consultant Jaclyn Sienna India. Attendees were advised against bringing gifts and instead encouraged to make charitable donations.

The Koru, along with two support vessels, will host attendees, although the grandeur limits access within the canals due to its size.

Guests are expected to travel via private jets into Venice or Verona. Many will then explore other parts of Europe post-wedding, with some even helipad-accessing the new Aman hotel in the Dolomites.

Guests may also expect unforgettable performances, possibly featuring Elton John and Lady Gaga, adding a dazzling touch to the weekend's celebrations.

