or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Tip-Toes Around Insulting Late Grandma Barbara Bush's Signature Pearls: She 'Might Strike Me Down'

Photo of Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager was afraid of offending her late grandmother, Barbara Bush.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 18 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager was extra careful not to insult her late grandmother, Barbara Bush.

During the Monday, August 18, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, was hyperaware of how she spoke about her family member's signature pearls.

Bush Hager and guest co-host Savannah Guthrie mused over a new trend where pearl earrings render women "undatable."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna Bush Hager has nothing against women in pearls.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager has nothing against women in pearls.

"You are from an iconic group of pearl-wearing women, such as Barbara Bush, the original," Guthrie, 53, pointed out.

"I feel a little bit bad even discussing this because I feel like my grandmother, up there in the high heavens, might strike me down," Bush Hager worried.

"She would, too!" Guthrie exclaimed.

The mom-of-three explained how Bush's pearls made her seem "lovely" and "attractive," and her grandfather, George H.W. Bush, was "very much into her."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Barbara Bush frequently wore pearls.
Source: MEGA

Barbara Bush frequently wore pearls.

"With all due [respect] to Mrs. Bush, may the Lord rest her soul. Don't strike me down, Mrs. Bush, because you know I love y'all. That was more like a pearl necklace situation and pearl earrings are more of a modern take," Savannah said. "I don't think they have to be stuffy."

Jenna agreed, adding that even multiple piercings make someone look "cool" and "unique."

"I know a lot of young women that wear pearl earrings, and I find them to be datable and lovely," she emphasized.

"They're not my favorite," Savannah admitted, then quickly realized she may have insulted Barbara.

"She's coming for you! You better be careful," Jenna joked.

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Got Arrested

Image of Jenna Bush Hager almost went to jail.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager almost went to jail.

The talk show host further mused over her family during the Monday, August 11, episode of Today. Jenna admitted that when her father, George W. Bush, was president, she got arrested twice.

"I was arrested! There’s a mugshot that says I didn’t get away with it," she quipped.

The media personality was caught in possession of alcohol as a minor in Texas in April 2001. One month later, she was once again placed in handcuffs for using a fake ID to purchase drinks.

Image of Jenna Bush Hager was previously arrested.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager was previously arrested.

In 2023, Jenna further detailed how she nearly got locked up in a jail cell.

"I didn’t actually go to jail, I just was arrested," she told Hoda Kotb at the time. "I wasn’t even arrested. I was never detained. I just got a minor in possession of alcohol when I was 20 years old because I ordered a margarita at Chuy’s with a fake ID."

The waitress at the restaurant allegedly called the police because she didn't like her father.

"To her credit, that was dumb," Jenna said. "I mean, my dad was the president."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.