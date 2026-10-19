Jenna Dewan's Fiancé Steve Kazee Weighs in on Val Chmerkovskiy's 'DWTS' Controversy: 'You Got This, Baby!'

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No matter what drama unfolds on Dancing With the Stars, Jenna Dewan has an unwavering rock in her corner. Following the shock news that her professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy was benched and suspended from the show, Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee, posted a picture of her in full ballroom regalia mid-twist, showing love and support. “Every time I think I can’t love you more your grace, your class, and your heart prove me wrong," he captioned it. "You got this, baby! We got you!”

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Carrie Ann Inaba Penalized Val Chmerkovskiy

Source: MEGA A strict scoring penalty triggered Chmerkovskiy's explosive reaction.

The explosive drama first erupted during Tuesday night’s live episode over a routine performed by pro dancer Jenna Johnson, who is married to Chmerkovskiy. After judge Carrie Ann Inaba handed down a strict penalty for an illegal lift, Chmerkovskiy took to social media to fiercely defend his wife, sparking an intense online feud.

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Val Chmerkovskiy Implied Violence Which Triggered a Historic 'DWTS' Suspension

Source: MEGA Chmerkovskiy faces unprecedented disciplinary action.

Chmerkovskiy posted an aggressive comment directed at Inaba, writing, "You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night," referring to Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. The explicit reference to physical violence against a judge crossed a major line for show executive producers and network executives at ABC. Taking immediate disciplinary action, the show issued a historic one-week suspension, making Chmerkovskiy the first actively competing pro in DWTS history to be removed from the lineup mid-season.

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Alan Bersten Has Stepped in as Jenna Dewan's Partner

Source: MEGA Alan Bersten joins forces with the actress for Week 6.

Dewan will now dance alongside fan-favorite pro Alan Bersten, who was recently eliminated from the competition and stepped in on short notice. Dewan, a trained professional dancer who got her big break starring in the hit movie Step Up, is no stranger to demanding schedules. She has been pulling double duty, balancing intensive rehearsals for DWTS Season 35 while simultaneously filming her co-starring role as firefighter lieutenant Bailey Nune on Season 9 of ABC's police drama The Rookie.

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan Have Built a Beautiful Life Together

Source: MEGA The devoted couple balances family life and wedding plans amid busy schedules.