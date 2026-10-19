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Jenna Dewan's Fiancé Steve Kazee Weighs in on Val Chmerkovskiy's 'DWTS' Controversy: 'You Got This, Baby!'

Image of Steve Kazee publicly supports Jenna Dewan amid DWTS drama.
Source: MEGA

Steve Kazee publicly supports Jenna Dewan amid the 'DWTS' drama.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

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No matter what drama unfolds on Dancing With the Stars, Jenna Dewan has an unwavering rock in her corner.

Following the shock news that her professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy was benched and suspended from the show, Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee, posted a picture of her in full ballroom regalia mid-twist, showing love and support.

“Every time I think I can’t love you more your grace, your class, and your heart prove me wrong," he captioned it. "You got this, baby! We got you!”

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Carrie Ann Inaba Penalized Val Chmerkovskiy

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Image of A strict scoring penalty triggered Chmerkovskiy's explosive reaction.
Source: MEGA

A strict scoring penalty triggered Chmerkovskiy's explosive reaction.

The explosive drama first erupted during Tuesday night’s live episode over a routine performed by pro dancer Jenna Johnson, who is married to Chmerkovskiy.

After judge Carrie Ann Inaba handed down a strict penalty for an illegal lift, Chmerkovskiy took to social media to fiercely defend his wife, sparking an intense online feud.

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Val Chmerkovskiy Implied Violence Which Triggered a Historic 'DWTS' Suspension

Image of Chmerkovskiy faces unprecedented disciplinary action.
Source: MEGA

Chmerkovskiy faces unprecedented disciplinary action.

Chmerkovskiy posted an aggressive comment directed at Inaba, writing, "You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night," referring to Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap.

The explicit reference to physical violence against a judge crossed a major line for show executive producers and network executives at ABC.

Taking immediate disciplinary action, the show issued a historic one-week suspension, making Chmerkovskiy the first actively competing pro in DWTS history to be removed from the lineup mid-season.

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Alan Bersten Has Stepped in as Jenna Dewan's Partner

image of Alan Bersten joins forces with the actress for Week 6.
Source: MEGA

Alan Bersten joins forces with the actress for Week 6.

Dewan will now dance alongside fan-favorite pro Alan Bersten, who was recently eliminated from the competition and stepped in on short notice.

Dewan, a trained professional dancer who got her big break starring in the hit movie Step Up, is no stranger to demanding schedules.

She has been pulling double duty, balancing intensive rehearsals for DWTS Season 35 while simultaneously filming her co-starring role as firefighter lieutenant Bailey Nune on Season 9 of ABC's police drama The Rookie.

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan Have Built a Beautiful Life Together

Image of The devoted couple balances family life and wedding plans amid busy schedules.
Source: MEGA

The devoted couple balances family life and wedding plans amid busy schedules.

Through all the rehearsal adjustments and high-profile chaos, Dewan’s long-standing relationship with Kazee remains her strongest foundation.

The couple first met briefly in 2012 when Dewan saw Kazee star in his Broadway show Once.

They began dating in October 2018 after Dewan separated from ex-husband Channing Tatum, and became engaged in February 2020.

Together for eight years and engaged for six, the couple share two children, alongside Dewan's eldest daughter, Everly.

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