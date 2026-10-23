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Jenna Jameson Says She's at Her 'Best' at Age 52 as She Flaunts Her Slimmed-Down Figure: Photo

jenna jameson says shes at her best at
Source: MEGA; @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Jameson, 52, showed off her figure on Instagram, sharing that she is feeling her 'best.'

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 9:26 a.m. ET

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Jenna Jameson is embracing life at 52!

The former adult film star shared a new Instagram photo showing off her slimmed-down figure in a white cropped tank top and gray sweatpants.

Sitting on a couch, Jameson turned to the side and looked straight at the camera, with her long platinum-blonde hair cascading over one shoulder.

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image of Jenna Jameson celebrated being 52 by sharing an Instagram photo in a white cropped tank top and gray sweatpants.
Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Jameson celebrated being 52 by sharing an Instagram photo in a white cropped tank top and gray sweatpants.

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She kept her makeup simple for the casual shot, allowing her heavily tattooed arms to stand out.

Gold bracelets and rings added a little sparkle to her laid-back look.

“At my best. Not too bad for 52,” she captioned the post.

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Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM
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Fans Showed Jameson Some Love

image of In September, Jenna Jameson revealed that she was working to regain the physique she had during her years in the adult film industry.
Source: MEGA

In September, Jenna Jameson revealed that she was working to regain the physique she had during her years in the adult film industry.

Jameson's latest photo quickly attracted attention from followers, many of whom filled the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

“😍😍😍😍,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “JENNA has entered the chat, bow to the queen 🧡🧡🧡.”

“Very nice, beautiful,” a third person commented.

“GODDESS!!!!!!” another follower chimed in.

A fifth fan summed up their reaction, writing, “❤️still got it!❤️.”

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Jameson Wants to Get Back in Shape

image of Jenna Jameson has been adjusting her diet and fitness routine while sharing updates about her progress with her followers.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Jameson has been adjusting her diet and fitness routine while sharing updates about her progress with her followers.

The new post comes after Jameson shared another update in September about her fitness goals.

At the time, she explained that she wanted to regain the physique she had during her years in the adult film industry. Jameson hosted Jenna's American S-- Star from 2005 to 2006 and appeared in the iconic magazine multiple times throughout her career.

In a video accompanying her September update, she wore a black sports bra and black sweatpants while discussing her fitness efforts.

"I’ve been working hard to get myself back in shape. I’m definitely not there yet, but i am focused. My goal is to get back into my P------ physique. It’s much harder now that i am 52 years old, but I know I can do this," she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to encourage her, with one writing, "Yes, you have worked hard, and it has paid off," while another added, "You look amazing 🔥."

Her update followed an earlier admission that she had been finding it difficult to lose weight after entering menopause.

Jameson Opened Up About Menopause

image of The former show host admitted that losing weight had become more challenging since entering menopause.
Source: MEGA

The former show host admitted that losing weight had become more challenging since entering menopause.

Jameson has also been candid about adjusting her eating habits as her body changes.

"So I’ve been doing my best to navigate my diet now that I’m in menopause. Girl, it’s not easy,” she said in an August 23 video.

"My body doesn’t respond the way it used to, so I’m switching things up and eating super CLEAN. I’m still not where I want to be, but I’m on my way," she continued.

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