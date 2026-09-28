Jenna Jameson Shows Off Slimmed-Down Figure in Underwear Amid Weight-Loss Journey: See the Sultry Photos
Sept. 28 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET
Jenna Jameson is showing off her progress!
The star took to her Instagram on Saturday, September 26, to flaunt her slimmed-down figure after getting candid about her weight-loss journey.
"What do ya wanna do ya little maniacs?" she captioned the series of sultry images.
For the photos, Jameson wore cheetah-printed cheeky underwear and a cropped, long-sleeve red T-shirt that accentuated her slim waist as she posed for the mirror selfies.
Jenna Jameson's Fans Were Obsessed
The 52-year-old's fans rushed to the comments section to gush over her phenomenal physique.
"You look great Jenna 🔥," wrote one follower.
Another said, "Dreaming and wishing I looked as good as YOU!!! 🔥❤️😍."
"Still rocking a killer body 😍," raved a third, as a fourth commented, "SMOKE SHOW!!! Absolutely stunning Jenna! 😍."
A fifth admirer penned, "You have always looked fantastic. On your journey for better health I must say that you look amazing. Keep up the great work. Rooting for you loudly."
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'I’ve Been Working Hard to Get Myself Back in Shape'
Earlier this month, Jameson got candid in a separate post via her Instagram on September 15, saying she wants to get back the physique she had in her P------ days
Jameson, who hosted P------ TV's Jenna's American S-- Star between 2005 and 2006 and also appeared in the iconic magazine multiple times throughout her career, sported a black sports bra and black sweatpants for the short clip.
"I’ve been working hard to get myself back in shape. I’m definitely not there yet, but i am focused. My goal is to get back into my P------ physique. It’s much harder now that i am 52 years old, but I know I can do this," she captioned the post after sharing a few weeks before that she was struggling to lose weight after entering menopause.
Jameson's loyal fans offered their support in the comments section, with one writing, "Yes, you have worked hard and it has paid off," as another added, "You look amazing 🔥."
Jenna Jameson Got Candid About Menopause
On August 23, the star shared another video about navigating menopause.
Jameson, who is no stranger to talking about her health, wrote, "So I’ve been doing my best to navigate my diet now that I’m in menopause. Girl, it’s not easy."
"My body doesn’t respond the way it used to, so I’m switching things up and eating super CLEAN. I’m still not where I want to be at, but I’m on my way," she continued.