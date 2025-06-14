Dancing With the Hottie! Jenna Johnson's Steamiest Photos
Mother-Son Bond
Jenna Johnson shared sneak peeks of her fun moments with her husband, Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy, and their son, Rome, during a sun-soaked beach getaway to Turks and Caicos.
In an August 2024 post, the mom-of-one looked radiant in a colorful bikini as she posed effortlessly with Rome by the beach. She completed her look with a light-colored baseball cap.
Summer Time!
The Dancing With the Stars pro proved she's also the queen of bikini photos during a sunny beach getaway, donning a pink bikini and straw hat. She posed confidently in front of the camera, with the sandy beach and turquoise water providing a stunning backdrop.
"On island time 🤠," Johnson wrote in the caption.
Always a Good Time
"ilysm my rainbow baby 🧡," Johnson sweetly captioned a carousel of photos featuring Rome.
In the photoset, she embraced the ocean breeze while rocking an orange bikini that accentuated her ripped midsection. She also styled her dark hair in a bun to avoid tangles and breakage.
Ready for 'Dancing With the Stars'
Before a November 2023 episode of DWTS, Johnson teased fans with sizzling photos of herself in a halter-style top adorned with sparkly embellishments. Her denim shorts emphasized her toned figure, while her heeled sandals provided a height boost.
"Catch me dancing with the 🌟's tonight!" she said while promoting the show. "Here's some pics from last weeks music video night. I also have a day in life coming for you too 🤭 #dwts."
'DWTS' Goddess
Johnson looked sensational in a one-piece dance costume she wore in a September 2023 post. She elevated her glamorous look with a necklace and bracelets that complemented her strappy sandals.
She told her followers, "Thank you all so much for the love last night on being back in the ballroom since having my baby! Felt just like it used to, but I had a bit more purpose this time knowing my sweet baby boy was watching his mama do her thing 🥹 Thank you for the votes and for keeping us in for another week!! LOVE YOU 🫶🏼."
A Sunny Pool Day
The 31-year-old ballroom dancer swapped her dance costumes for a flattering checkered bikini as she munched on a slice of pizza.
"Pizza delivered in a heart shaped basket in the jacuzzi?!?! Yes please and thank you 🤩," she captioned the June 2022 upload.
She Followed a Trend
Displaying her incredible physique in a black bikini top, Johnson struck a relaxed pose while dipping in the pool in a July 2020 update.
She revealed, "The only thing I've learned from @tiktok ... how to do a pool photoshoot 🌸. I've really procrastinated getting a Tik Tok account (mostly because I seriously don't understand how it works 🤯) Should I get one??"
She Embraced the Heat
The professional dancer let her white, textured bikini enhance her hourglass physique as she stood on a wooden deck in a December 2019 post. The skimpy ensemble highlighted her ripped abs, impressing her followers.
"Found Paradise 🏖," Johnson shared.
Jenna Johnson Showed Off Her Natural Beauty
In an April 2019 post, Johnson displayed her beach-ready body in white swimwear, posing on the pool coping with her legs crossed.
She wrote in the caption, "Last full day in paradise ☀️."
Photoshoot With Her Husband
Johnson set pulses racing when she hit the beach in a teeny bikini, lying on a sandy beach as Chmerkovskiy captured the hot photo.
"Photoshoots with my Hubby ⛅️ #wifey #wifelife #honeymoon #honeymooners," said Johnson.