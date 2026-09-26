Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Claps Back at Weight-Loss Critics After Health Scare: 'Women Can't Win Either Way'

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Jenni "JWoww" Farley had something to say to her haters on social media after she posted a video of herself showing off her slim figure. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was accused of taking GLP-1 medication to help her lose weight. However, she shut down the haters with a comment of her own. “Apologies to everyone offended by my weight lol,” she wrote.

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JWoww Claps Back at Her Haters

Source: MEGA Jenni 'JWoww' Farley addresses the critics commenting about her weight loss.

Farley continued, “I have never been this thin since middle school, but unfortunately, I was told I couldn’t eat for six days in the hospital as they debated taking out my appendix while I was also suffering from a kidney abscess the size of a golf ball… appendicitis, and a kidney infection sucks, and because I had this ongoing, I was losing weight over the summer. But what sucks more is the fact that I can’t control how thin I am right now, and I did not do any ‘shots’ for this to happen… but I will ask when I gain all the weight back for you to then comment about how fat I got because women can’t win either way.”

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Fans Defend the Reality TV Star

Source: MEGA Farley's fans defended her after she clapped back at her haters.

After her comments went viral, some fans came to the MTV star's defense. One fan wrote, “As someone who has been through major health battles myself, this breaks my heart. People have NO idea what illness does to the body.” The comment continued, “There’s a total lack of sympathy and understanding from those who expect everyone to be 100 percent all the time. They think if they can’t feel it, it isn’t real. It’s not true. You are a warrior, and you just keep shining bright.” Another social media user wrote, “Do what you have to do to make yourself healthy. People will always have opinions. The only ones that matter know your struggle and support you.”

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JWoww’s Health Scare

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Source: MEGA Farley opened up about her health scare on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Farley opened up about her health scare and how it led to her being hospitalized. “Not the first day of school picture I wanted to post…but then again, I guess we wouldn’t have one,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown alongside her two children, Meilani and Greyson. She continued, “This past week has probably been one of the hardest weeks of my life. I’ve spent every day fighting to get healthy enough to get home to my family while dealing with a horrible kidney infection and appendicitis.”

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She Knew Something Was Off

Source: MEGA Farley admitted that she knew something was feeling 'off' with her body before her diagnosis.