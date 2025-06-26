Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Admits She Locked Her Autistic Son in Airport Bathroom and 'Hog-Tied' Him While Processing His Diagnosis

JWoww's 9-year-old son threw one of his first tantrums at a very inconvenient time after being diagnosed with autism.

On Kylie Kelce ’s “ Not Gonna Lie ” podcast, the reality TV star recalled that during one of her son's first tantrums at an airport, "I was able to lock myself in a bathroom with him and get him figured out and lock him in his stroller."

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley opened up about the emotional experience she had with her son, Greyson Valor Mathews , 9, after he was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2.

“I was hog-tying him at one point just to calm him down. And we got on the plane, and he passed out,” she added. “I remember all the looks; he just got diagnosed. I was [like] I don’t wanna talk about his diagnosis.”

Farley — who welcomed her boy with ex-husband Roger Mathews — emphasized how her son, who was non-verbal at the time, had just been diagnosed with autism before their flight, so she was unaware that he’d react that way to the sensory overload.

“He tried to run through TSA,” she recalled. “And when I tried to stop him, he ripped my glasses off and broke them, and he headbutted me.”