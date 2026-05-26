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Jennie Garth Got Hypnotized in Order Not to 'Pee Her Pants' During 'Dancing With the Stars' Stint: 'Gives Me PTSD Bumps'

Photo of Jennie Garth
Source: MEGA

Jennie Garth was overcome with anxiety during 'DWTS' to the point where she needed to be hypnotized.

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May 26 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

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Jennie Garth adopted an unconventional method of calming her nerves during her time on Dancing With the Stars.

On the Monday, May 25, episode of the “Pod Meets World” podcast, the actress, 54, revealed she was hypnotized to keep her cool when she and pro partner Derek Hough performed.

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Image of Jennie Garth made it to the semi-finals of 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2007.
Source: Jennie Garth/Facebook/ABC

Jennie Garth made it to the semi-finals of 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2007.

“I think that that show… really showed me how strong I was. I was honestly, no disrespect, but I was so happy when I got kicked off because I did not like that kind of stress and the spotlight,” Garth, who placed fourth in Season 5 of the series in 2007, explained.

The TV star then dished, “I had to go get hypnotized to, like, not pee my pants when they said, ‘And dancing the waltz! Jennie Garth and her partner, Derek Hough!’ Gives me PTSD bumps right now just thinking about it. I’m not the person that’s like, ‘Hey, look at me, everybody!’ Like, I don’t love that.”

Nerves aside, Garth did love how the show made her “stay in really good shape.”

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Image of Jennie Garth was 'happy when she got kicked off' of 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: Jennie Garth/Facebook/ABC

Jennie Garth was 'happy when she got kicked off' of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Earlier in the conversation, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star admitted she couldn’t believe DWTS is “still on” and will air Season 35 this fall.

“I remember Season 1 when it came on they asked me to do it on Season 1, and I was like, ‘ooh, no, that’s not… nobody knows how this is gonna go over,” Garth recalled. “I mean, it was so, I love watching it but that’s a long time that show’s been on! But I guess it’s the glitz, it’s the sequins, it’s the personal journey, the challenge that the contestants go through, and having done it, it is hard.”

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Jennie Garth Forgot How to Dance

Image of Jennie Garth was partnered up with Derek Hough on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: MEGA

Jennie Garth was partnered up with Derek Hough on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

During a February 2025 episode of the “I Choose Me” podcast, Garth admitted to guest Chelsea Handler that she forgot how to dance.

"I don't [know how to] any more," she spilled. "Once you do it, if you don't do it more, you lose it, so I've lost it."

Image of Jennie Garth says 'Dancing With the Stars' caused her major 'stress.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jennie Garth says 'Dancing With the Stars' caused her major 'stress.'

Although the comedian does not dance either, she was not afraid to let loose.

"Any time now that I'm resistant toward anything, I just go for it," Handler said. "Like I'm really bad at dancing, and I decided I'm just gonna start dancing. I'm very self-conscious. I know I'm a bad dancer and I feel like everyone's staring at me and I'm like, 'You know what this is good, you're gonna start dancing at 50 and it doesn't matter.'"

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