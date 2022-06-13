Jennifer Aniston Stuns In A Dress Originally Worn By Courteney Cox On 'Friends': 'Still Got It!'

The 53-year-old star reposted the picture as well as two photos of Cox, 57, dressed in the same attire while portraying her character, Monica Gellar.

"Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!" Aniston captioned the snap, tagging her pal and the show's official Instagram page.

The ladies have been close since the show's 1994 debut, and they were both overcome with emotion when they reunited with the rest of their costars for the Friends reunion special, which aired last year.