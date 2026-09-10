Jennifer Aniston's 'Effect' Sends Boyfriend Jim Curtis' Career Soaring as Wellness Business Booms

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Hypnotherapist Jim Curtis promises to transform people’s lives — and dating Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has certainly had the same effect on his own career. Since they were rumored to be a pair in early summer last year, the life and well-being coach’s profile has gone stratospheric, with his Instagram following doubling from 545K in June 2025 to 1.1 million now. "The Aniston effect” has sprinkled Tinseltown glitter on Curtis’ work with the 50-year-old running a lucrative online subscription scheme, virtual courses and wellness retreats, which is likely to net him as much as $1 million a month.

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Source: @jimcurtis1/instagram Jim Curtis is dating Jennifer Aniston.

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There’s no suggestion that Curtis is hanging on the coattails of his girlfriend’s global appeal. Pre-Aniston, he was an eminent expert in his field, a therapist to stars, and released two successful books. Nevertheless, romancing such a mega-star creates positive vibes, and that means financially too. The Friends actress, 57, even lent a helping hand in publicizing his latest self-help guide, The Book of Possibility: Release. Align. Become, which came out on September 1.

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Source: @jimcurtis1/instagram Jennifer Aniston interviewed Jim Curtis in September in NYC.

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She interviewed him on stage at the Kaufmann Concert Hall in New York the day after the book’s release as part of "An Evening with Jim Curtis." Tickets, which cost upwards of $100, sold out, but the event could be live streamed for a hefty $55-a-time, plus a $6 virtual booking fee.

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Yet the main money spinner for Curtis is his $44-a-month "magnetic membership" subscription scheme, which he claims is worth $22,000. Although subscribers won’t get to meet Curtis in person, there’s a community, online courses, quizzes and polls, plus he’s offering the next best thing — a "Jim AI" app. He says this is "a powerful tool that brings the depth of Jim’s transformational coaching into your daily life — whether you’re feeling stuck, anxious, ready to manifest, or just need clarity - you can ask anything and receive breakthrough guidance in seconds."

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If only a tiny percentage of his Instagram followers take up this offer, then it will return a handsome profit for Curtis. For example, two per cent, means he’ll be earning $1 million-a-month from the deal. The subscription appears to be a recent addition for Curtis since he’s been dating Jen, as there’s no sign of it on the internet before 2025.

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Source: @jimcurtis1/instagram Jim Curtis' public speaking fee starts at $20,000.

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While Curtis doesn’t advertise how much it costs for a one-on-one private session, his public speaking fee starts at $20,000, rising up to $30,000, according to his profile on www.bigspeak.com. If you’re not at the New York event, there’s also the next best thing, "The Energy of Transformation” retreat, which starts a few days after in Stockbridge, Maryland, with Curtis hosting. But it doesn’t come cheap. For 25 people, it’s $1,013 per person — and that’s for a queen bedroom and shared bathroom.

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Source: @jimcurtis1/instagram Jim Curtis gushed over being in a relationship with the actress.