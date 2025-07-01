Jennifer Aniston Goes Makeup-Free With Pal Courteney Cox in Rare Photos
A happy home! Jennifer Aniston was in total relaxation mode in a series of rare personal photos including chilling with her dogs and hanging out with pal Courteney Cox while going makeup-free.
The Morning Show star, 56, posted the snapshots to Instagram on Monday, June 30, writing, "Happy Monday" in the caption along with several emojis including a red heart, dog paws and a waving hand.
Forever Besties
One photo showed Aniston and Cox, 61, cozied up together in casual loungewear while looking gorgeous and fresh-faced. The ladies — who have been besties for more than 30 years since starring on Friends — appeared to be whipping up a healthy beverage while fans gushed over seeing the pals together again.
"Jen & court awww from 1994 to FOREVER," one fan raved in the comments section after seeing how close they still are, while a second added, "You & CC ❤️❤️❤️ love you girls."
A third cheered on the duo via their characters names from the iconic NBC sitcom, writing, "Rach and Mon Forever," referring to Rachel Green and Monica Geller.
Furry Friends
Aniston also added several photos of her beloved dogs. She included a selfie relaxing on a sofa in her bathrobe next to Lord Chesterfield, a white shepherd mix whom she adopted in 2020.
Next to her was a brown folder embossed with her initials "JA," as Aniston sported sunglasses and a black nightgown for her chill session at home with her pup.
Casual Queen
A second selfie showed Aniston and her dog Clyde, who was leashed up as they stood in front of what appeared to be boxes of pet supplies. The Emmy winner was makeup-free once again, while wearing a white T-shirt, cozy sweater and flip flips along with a stylish hat.
The pup was the inspiration behind Aniston's 2024 children's picture book, Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life. She also started the charity The Clydeo Fund, which raises money to help organizations "rescue, rehabilitate, and find forever homes for animals in need."
'Babe Cave'
Clyde made several appearances in Aniston's post. In addition to a snapshot of him cuddling up with Lord Chesterfield, he sat at the actress' door in front of a sassy welcome mat reading, "The babe cave."
Aniston purchased her Bel Air, Calif., home in 2011 for $21 million. She made extensive renovations and has gushed over how she loves being a homebody.
"I'm all about cozy," the We're the Millers star told a news outlet in 2018. "Comfort is essential. Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista. We worked very hard to get that flow right."