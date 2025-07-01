Jennifer Aniston Goes Makeup-Free With Pal Courteney Cox in Rare Photos

One photo showed Aniston and Cox, 61, cozied up together in casual loungewear while looking gorgeous and fresh-faced. The ladies — who have been besties for more than 30 years since starring on Friends — appeared to be whipping up a healthy beverage while fans gushed over seeing the pals together again.

"Jen & court awww from 1994 to FOREVER," one fan raved in the comments section after seeing how close they still are, while a second added, "You & CC ❤️❤️❤️ love you girls."

A third cheered on the duo via their characters names from the iconic NBC sitcom, writing, "Rach and Mon Forever," referring to Rachel Green and Monica Geller.