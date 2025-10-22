Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Making 'Peace' With Not Having Children: 'It's Out of My Hands'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston reflected on the years of pressure she faced to have a child and the "peace" she found when she accepted she wouldn't be a mom. "It's so peaceful. But I will say, well, there's a point where it's like, it's out of my control. There's literally nothing I can do about it," Aniston, 56, explained during an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast on Monday, October 20.

Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube Dax Shepard hosted Jennifer Aniston on his podcast.

Jennifer Aniston Is at 'Peace' With Not Having Children

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston revealed why she never explored other methods of building a family.

The Friends actress opened up about why she never explored other ways of starting a family, admitting it simply never felt right for her. "And when people say, 'But you can adopt.' I don't want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it to come," Aniston explained.

Jennifer Aniston Called Trying to Get Pregnant 'a Challenging Road'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston admitted having her own children 'just wasn't in the plan.'

Although the actress admitted she met partners who she thought “would have made some good kids,” Aniston admitted the impulse usually passed “within three seconds.” "Just wasn't in the plan. Whatever the plan was," she said. Aniston has spoken out in the past about her family plans, as in 2022, the Murder Mystery star called the years she spent trying to get pregnant “a challenging road.”

Jennifer Aniston Says Motherhood 'Ship Has Sailed'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston explained that she spent years trying to get pregnant.

“All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she told Allure. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.” More recently, the Marley & Me actress slammed the public's perception that she never tried to start a family and admitted the discourse surrounding her fertility took a toll on her.

Jennifer Aniston Opened Up Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston said her pregnancy journey wasn't 'anybody's business.'