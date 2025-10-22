or
Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Making 'Peace' With Not Having Children: 'It's Out of My Hands'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston opened up on making 'peace' with not having children after years of public scrutiny about not starting a family.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston reflected on the years of pressure she faced to have a child and the "peace" she found when she accepted she wouldn't be a mom.

"It's so peaceful. But I will say, well, there's a point where it's like, it's out of my control. There's literally nothing I can do about it," Aniston, 56, explained during an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast on Monday, October 20.

Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube

Dax Shepard hosted Jennifer Aniston on his podcast.

Jennifer Aniston Is at 'Peace' With Not Having Children

Photo of Jennifer Aniston revealed why she never explored other methods of building a family.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston revealed why she never explored other methods of building a family.

The Friends actress opened up about why she never explored other ways of starting a family, admitting it simply never felt right for her.

"And when people say, 'But you can adopt.' I don't want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it to come," Aniston explained.

Jennifer Aniston Called Trying to Get Pregnant 'a Challenging Road'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston admitted having her own children 'just wasn't in the plan.'
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston admitted having her own children 'just wasn't in the plan.'

Although the actress admitted she met partners who she thought “would have made some good kids,” Aniston admitted the impulse usually passed “within three seconds.”

"Just wasn't in the plan. Whatever the plan was," she said.

Aniston has spoken out in the past about her family plans, as in 2022, the Murder Mystery star called the years she spent trying to get pregnant “a challenging road.”

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Says Motherhood 'Ship Has Sailed'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston explained that she spent years trying to get pregnant.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston explained that she spent years trying to get pregnant.

“All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she told Allure. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

More recently, the Marley & Me actress slammed the public's perception that she never tried to start a family and admitted the discourse surrounding her fertility took a toll on her.

Jennifer Aniston Opened Up Earlier This Month

Photo of Jennifer Aniston said her pregnancy journey wasn't 'anybody's business.'
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston said her pregnancy journey wasn't 'anybody's business.'

"They didn't know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes," Aniston spilled to Harper's Bazaar U.K. on October 8. "That's not anybody's business."

"But there comes a point when you can't not hear it — the narrative about how I won't have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish, a workaholic," the star recalled. "It does affect me — I'm just a human being. We're all human beings."

