Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Never Wanted to Adopt Children Because She 'Wanted My Own DNA in a Little Person'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston is opening up about one of the most personal topics in her life — motherhood.
In a recent early access episode of the "Wondery+" podcast, the Friends star spoke candidly about her experience with infertility and how she came to terms with not having children. The topic of adoption came up after co-host Monica Padman shared her own story about freezing her eggs.
Padman asked Aniston if she’s made "peace" with the reality of not becoming a mom.
"It's so peaceful," Aniston replied. "But I will say there's a point where it's like out of my control. There's literally nothing I can do about it."
She then admitted that adoption was never something she considered.
"When people say, 'But you can adopt,' I don't want to adopt," she explained. "I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it."
Aniston shared that while she rarely talks about this subject, she’s had moments where she’s imagined what it would be like to have a child with someone she cared about.
“I’ve met people and thought we would have made some good kids,” she said, noting that it usually “passes within three seconds.”
She described the realization as freeing.
“It just wasn’t in the plan, whatever the plan was,” Aniston said. “It’s very emotional, especially in the moment when they say ‘that’s it,’ because there is a weird moment when that happens.”
Just last week, The Morning Show actress opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about the constant media pressure she faced over the years regarding motherhood and pregnancy rumors — especially during her marriages.
- Jennifer Aniston Slams Claims About Why She Never Had Children, Reveals She Spent '20 Years' Trying to Start a Family
- Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis Attends Season 4 Premiere of the 'Morning Show' in NYC After Actress Soft Launched Their Romance
- Jennifer Aniston Sports Vest as She Shows Off Lingerie in New York City — After Soft Launching Her New Romance With Jim Curtis on Instagram
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“They didn't know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes,” Aniston said. “That's not anybody's business.”
She continued, “But there comes a point when you can't not hear it — the narrative about how I won't have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish, a workaholic. It does affect me — I'm just a human being. We're all human beings. That's why I thought, 'What the h---?'”
The actress added that her openness is meant to create awareness and support.
“So it did feel like it was not only for myself, but for any women who were struggling with the same issue,” she explained.
Years ago, Aniston also spoke to People about the constant curiosity around her having kids.
“It’s not something that’s in our everyday life, quite honestly. It’s more questions that arise in a red carpet line or in an interview,” she said at the time. “I just find it to be energy that is unnecessary and not really fair for those who may or may not [have children].”
She added, “Who knows what the reason is, why people aren’t having kids. There’s a lot of reasons that could be, and maybe it’s something that no one wants to discuss. It’s everyone’s personal prerogative, that’s all.”