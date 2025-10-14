Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Never Wanted to Adopt Children Because She 'Wanted My Own DNA in a Little Person'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about one of the most personal topics in her life — motherhood. In a recent early access episode of the "Wondery+" podcast, the Friends star spoke candidly about her experience with infertility and how she came to terms with not having children. The topic of adoption came up after co-host Monica Padman shared her own story about freezing her eggs.

Padman asked Aniston if she’s made "peace" with the reality of not becoming a mom. "It's so peaceful," Aniston replied. "But I will say there's a point where it's like out of my control. There's literally nothing I can do about it." She then admitted that adoption was never something she considered. "When people say, 'But you can adopt,' I don't want to adopt," she explained. "I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it."

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston revealed she never wanted to adopt because she wanted her own DNA in a child.

Aniston shared that while she rarely talks about this subject, she’s had moments where she’s imagined what it would be like to have a child with someone she cared about. “I’ve met people and thought we would have made some good kids,” she said, noting that it usually “passes within three seconds.”

Source: MEGA The actress said she’s found 'peace' with not having kids.

She described the realization as freeing. “It just wasn’t in the plan, whatever the plan was,” Aniston said. “It’s very emotional, especially in the moment when they say ‘that’s it,’ because there is a weird moment when that happens.” Just last week, The Morning Show actress opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about the constant media pressure she faced over the years regarding motherhood and pregnancy rumors — especially during her marriages.

“They didn't know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes,” Aniston said. “That's not anybody's business.” She continued, “But there comes a point when you can't not hear it — the narrative about how I won't have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish, a workaholic. It does affect me — I'm just a human being. We're all human beings. That's why I thought, 'What the h---?'”

Source: MEGA The actress opened up about her infertility journey in a recent interview.

The actress added that her openness is meant to create awareness and support. “So it did feel like it was not only for myself, but for any women who were struggling with the same issue,” she explained. Years ago, Aniston also spoke to People about the constant curiosity around her having kids.

Source: MEGA The 'Friends' star wants her story to help other women dealing with similar struggles.