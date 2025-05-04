Jennifer Aniston Is Keeping Her Current Dating Life 'Very Private': 'She Isn't the Lonely Spinster People Make Her Out to Be'
Jennifer Aniston is living her best life and thriving in the spotlight of her hit show The Morning Show! But let's clear the air: she's absolutely over the "Poor Jen" saga that's haunted her since her split from Brad Pitt.
An insider told In Touch that the 56-year-old superstar is ready to put this tired narrative to rest.
"It irritates her that there's this view that she's somehow failed at life because she's single," the source revealed, adding that she "bristles" at the notion.
Yet, don't expect her to flaunt her dating escapades on social media. "She has plenty of dates, she isn't the lonely spinster people make her out to be. She's just very, very private."
Aniston's 2005 divorce from the A-list heartthrob taught her a hard lesson: the importance of privacy. After all, Pitt famously fell for his future ex-wife Angelina Jolie while shooting Mr. & Mrs. Smith, sending Aniston tumbling into the spotlight as the poster child for heartbreak. The perception of being "dumped" has lingered for two decades — much to her chagrin.
These days, Aniston knows better than to broadcast her romances, especially after the messy fallout from her high-profile relationship with Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015 only to part ways less than three years later.
"She's learned the hard way that the moment people find out she's dating someone it becomes front page news and nine times out of ten, the pressure of that attention ends up destroying her happiness," the insider candidly admitted.
"She would rather keep her personal life totally locked down than have it become front page news, and if that means getting a reputation as this scorned lover, then so be it. But that doesn't mean she's okay with it; of course, it gets under her skin," they added.
Fans are still buzzing about a rumored romance with the red-hot Pedro Pascal following a seemingly intimate dinner. However, don't get your hopes up!
A second source insisted: "Everyone is hoping that Aniston and Pascal's dinner date is a sign of a blossoming romance, but unfortunately, they're just friends."
"They do make a great couple, which is probably why they looked like they were on a romantic date," the source added. "Of course, their friends would love for them to get together. Who knows what the future holds, but as of right now, they are just enjoying this new friendship."
Since her breakup with Theroux, 53, Aniston's dating life has been more tightly sealed than a vault.
"She has no choice but to suck it up and ignore all the chatter and just live her life behind closed doors," the original source lamented.