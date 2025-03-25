Pedro Pascal Insists There's No Romance Between Him and Jennifer Aniston After Having 'Dinner With Mutual Friends'
Pedro Pascal has put the Jennifer Aniston romance rumors to rest.
While in attendance at the Monday, March 24, premiere for Season 2 of his hit post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us, Pascal responded to speculation about him and the Friends actress being an item after the duo was spotted at dinner together in West Hollywood over the weekend.
"We're friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends," Pascal informed a reporter at the red carpet event days after he was spotted enjoying a meal with Aniston and other guests for more than three hours at Tower Bar, located inside of the Sunset Tower Hotel.
Noting of the rumors, Pascal acknowledged: "It happens."
The Gladiator II star's comments come after a source with direct knowledge on the situation similarly confirmed there was nothing romantic going on between Aniston and Pascal.
The insider's story matched Pascal's, as the confidante insisted The Mandalorian actor and Aniston were not dating and had been at dinner with a group of people, per TMZ.
The source described the Just Go With It actress and Pascal as pals with a lot of mutual friends, with their platonic relationship remaining the same as it has been for years.
Fans had been hopeful a love story was in the making between Aniston and Pascal after the pair engaged in some banter while walking the Critics Choice Awards red carpet earlier this year.
Pascal had crashed Aniston and her The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon's joint interview at the awards show back in February when the ladies invited the Hollywood hunk on Season 4 of their hit Apple TV+ series.
"Do you want to be on it?" Aniston asked, as Witherspoon added, "wait, we actually do have a really good part for him."
Intrigued, Pascal declared: "Pitch it to me now."
The A-list trio was then asked if Pascal's hypothetical character would have "anything romantic with anybody" if he were to join The Morning Show, prompting Aniston to quip: "All of us."
"I sleep with everyone on the show," the Narcos actor joked. "I'm in. All right, I'll be waiting to hear from my agents. Draw it up. Send me a script. Or just pitch it to me in the room."
"It’s kind of real life," Aniston continued to tease.
E! News spoke to Pascal at the Season 2 premiere of The Last of Us.