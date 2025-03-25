Pedro Pascal Insists There's No Romance Between Him and Jennifer Aniston After Having 'Dinner With Mutual Friends'

Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston are not an item despite speculation.

While in attendance at the Monday, March 24, premiere for Season 2 of his hit post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us , Pascal responded to speculation about him and the Friends actress being an item after the duo was spotted at dinner together in West Hollywood over the weekend.

Pedro Pascal said he and Jennifer Aniston are nothing more than friends.

"We're friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends," Pascal informed a reporter at the red carpet event days after he was spotted enjoying a meal with Aniston and other guests for more than three hours at Tower Bar, located inside of the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Noting of the rumors, Pascal acknowledged: "It happens."