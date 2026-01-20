Jennifer Lawrence Backtracks on Her 'Insane' Comments About Kourtney Kardashian’s 'Annoying Behavior'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence regrets dragging Kourtney Kardashian in a recent interview. During the Tuesday, January 20, episode of the “Good Hang” podcast, the actress, 35, admitted she may have taken things too far in calling the reality star “annoying.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence Called Kourtney Kardashian 'Annoying'

Source: Good Hang With Amy Poehler/YouTube Jennifer Lawrence guest-starred on the 'Good Hang' podcast.

“I see my quotes, and they’re insane,” Lawrence confessed. “Like, ‘Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian annoying.'” During a November 2025 Vanity Fair lie detector test with her Die My Love costar Robert Pattinson, the movie star unexpectedly slammed Kardashian. “Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts,” she said at the time, noting that “everything has to be an announcement” for the Poosh founder. “It’s like, you know, ‘I’m not going to wear outfits anymore.’ Like, just wear whatever you want. Don’t make an announcement about it. Or like, ‘I don’t have a TV in my room.’ Like, just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it. Just shh!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Good Hang With Amy Poehler/YouTube Jennifer Lawrence admitted her quotes were 'insane.'

Pattinson asked Lawrence, a self-proclaimed reality TV lover, whether she “still keep[s] up with The Kardashians.” “Not this season. I have been on TikTok but no,” the Hunger Games alum admitted, adding that Khloé is her favorite Kardashian sister.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Be on 'The Kardashians'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Good Hang With Amy Poehler/YouTube Jennifer Lawrence is a fan of 'The Kardashians.'

During her “Good Hang” interview, Jennifer emphasized wanting to join the cast of The Kardashians “because [she’d] be on a private plane going to Fiji.” The 35-year-old’s comments seem to be all in good fun, as she has maintained a close relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan over the years. In fact, Kris Jenner was on the guest list for the actress' 2019 wedding to husband Cooke Maroney.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence Interviewed Kim Kardashian in 2017

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jennifer Lawrence previously interviewed Kim Kardashian.

In November 2017, the movie star interviewed Kim Kardashian as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “So, recently, I went over to your mom’s house for dinner. It was everything I could have ever dreamed of,” she gushed. The mom-of-four added, “Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago. I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives.” “I was way more drunk than your mom. You take it easy on your mother!” Jennifer exclaimed, while Kim noted it’s “not possible.” “I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me. You dressed me fabulously. I looked amazing,” the No Hard Feelings star recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram Jennifer Lawrence called Kourtney Kardashian 'annoying.'