Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Feels Less 'Anxiety' Filming Intimate Movie Scenes With 'Strangers'

When it comes to filming s-- scenes, Jennifer Lawrence would prefer to get in bed with an unfamiliar face. During a conversation at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on Wednesday, January 7, the actress, 35, revealed that she leans toward movie intimacy with strangers. Lawrence shot a “naked s-- tiger” on the first day of filming Die My Love with Robert Pattinson, but her “anxiety” was alleviated by the fact that she barely knew him.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence stars alongside Robert Pattinson in 'Die My Love.'

“It was actually easier that way because Rob and I did not know each other, which is kind of better, you know?” the movie star explained. “In Hunger Games, me and Josh Hutcherson would have to kiss and that's like… Imagine it. You know, it's weirder and so yeah, doing it with a stranger is preferable.”

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson share intimate scenes.

Some of the graphic moments were “very embarrassing” for Lawrence, including the “tiger” scenes where she and Pattinson came out at each other like tigers. They were placed in "interpretative dance lessons” to make the scenes appear less awkward. “We got to Calgary like three weeks before we started shooting. Rob and I both [are] embarrassed very easily, and that was mortifying. It was, I mean, I'm not...a dancer, Rob's [the] worst dancer,” she remembered. “And, and it was like, now blow like a tree — like it was just so embarrassing. So I think by the time she was like, ‘Yeah, get naked.’ We were just kind of like, ‘Okay, at least it's not interpretive dance.’”

Jennifer Lawrence Admitted It Was 'Totally Humiliating' Going Nude With Robert Pattinson

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence did not know Robert Pattinson before filming 'Die My Love.'

During the Friday, October 17, 2025, episode of The Graham Norton Show, Lawrence once again opened up about getting naked with her costar. “Lynne Ramsay, the director, challenged us during rehearsals – Robert and I had to do interpretative dance lessons together," she explained. "We both embarrass quite easily, and we didn’t really know each other, so it was totally humiliating. Then on the first day of filming, she asked whether we remembered what we did and asked if we would do it naked!" Lawrence then added, "Should I have said no? You all seem quite shocked," as the crowd watched her wide-eyed.

Robert Pattinson Calls Jennifer Lawrence a 'Really Good Dancer'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence thought it was awkward kissing Josh Hutcherson in 'The Hunger Games.'