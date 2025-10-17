or
Jennifer Lawrence Spills on Dancing Naked With Robert Pattinson: 'Should I Have Said No?'

Photo of Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence exposed what it was really like getting naked with Robert Pattinson.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lawrence stripped fully nude with Robert Pattinson while filming their new movie, Die My Love.

During the Friday, October 17, episode of The Graham Norton Show, the actress, 35, recalled getting naked with her costar.

Lawrence did not know Pattinson well before they started filming, but because of their characters, they were forced to grow close quickly.

Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show.'

Lynne Ramsay, the director, challenged us during rehearsals – Robert and I had to do interpretative dance lessons together," she began. "We both embarrass quite easily, and we didn’t really know each other, so it was totally humiliating. Then on the first day of filming, she asked whether we remembered what we did and asked if we would do it naked!"

Her words elicited strong reactions from fellow guests Bruce Springsteen and Tessa Thompson.

"Should I have said no? You all seem quite shocked," Lawrence expressed.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's Upcoming Movie

Image of Jennifer Lawrence spoke about working with Robert Pattinson.
Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Jennifer Lawrence spoke about working with Robert Pattinson.

The actors' upcoming psychological drama is an adaptation of a 2017 novel of the same name, following a mother who faces psychosis after enduring postpartum depression. Following its premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May, the movie will be released in theaters on November 7.

"Martin Scorsese brought this to us after he had read the book at his book club, which is adorable. He said I should play the character," the Hunger Games alum explained. "When I read the book, I had a hard time imagining it as a movie, but I wasn’t going to correct Marty!"

This marks Lawrence's first film project in two years, as her most recent starring role was in the 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings.

Robert Pattison's Experience on Set With Jennifer Lawrence

Image of Robert Pattinson stars in 'Die My Love' with Jennifer Lawrence.
Source: MEGA

Robert Pattinson stars in 'Die My Love' with Jennifer Lawrence.

During a March interview, Pattinson reflected on his own experience filming with Lawrence.

"I did this movie with Lynne Ramsay and she's a really good dancer, and Jennifer Lawrence, really good dancer," he said. "They just find it so easy, and they're like 'Just dance, it's just music playing, just dance.'"

He added, "I'm like... 'I'm telling you, I'm going to have a mental breakdown when this happens. We need to either choreograph it or cut it,' and they're like 'Just dance, stop being a freak!'"

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Rare Glimpse at Her Personal Life

Image of Jennifer Lawrence has not revealed the name of her second child.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence has not confirmed the name of her second child.

Aside from her return to the big screen, Lawrence recently seemed to confirm her second baby's name. She carried a key ring during a September outing in New York City with husband Cooke Maroney. One keychain read "Cy," the name of her 3-year-old son, while the other spelled out "Louie," potentially her youngest child's moniker. The couple welcomed Cy in February 2022, while their second offspring was born earlier this year.

