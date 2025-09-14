BABIES Jennifer Lawrence Hints at Baby No. 2's Name With Adorable Keychain Source: Mega Jennifer Lawrence appeared to hint at her second child’s name after fans spotted a 'Louie' keychain during her New York outing. OK! Staff Sept. 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lawrence may have just revealed the name of her second child with husband Cooke Maroney during a casual outing in New York City. The Hunger Games star, 35, was spotted sporting a key ring that has many fans buzzing about the name of her newest son. Photographs show Lawrence dressed casually in baggy blue jeans, a dark T-shirt and sneakers while holding the key ring.

Source: Mega The actress already shares her 3-year-old son, Cy, with husband Cooke Maroney.

Among the keychains was an alphabet bead that read "Cy," referencing her 3-year-old son, and another that said "Louie," signaling a likely name for baby No. 2. This sighting marks a rare glimpse into the couple's family life. Lawrence and Maroney, 41, welcomed their first child, Cy, in February 2022. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their second child early this year.

Source: Mega Jennifer Lawrence welcomed her second child in early 2025.

The Mother! actress and the art gallery director have kept their children mostly out of the public eye. She has stated that every instinct in her body wants to shield their existence from the spotlight. She also has spoken about how becoming a parent made her more anxious about security and led her to hire a team to protect her family.

Source: Mega Jennifer Lawrence previously described postpartum struggles as 'extremely isolating.'

"Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she told Vanity Fair in 2021. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work." However, Lawrence briefly opened up about the challenges of motherhood during a May press conference at the Cannes Film Festival for her upcoming movie, Die, My Love.

Source: Mega The 'Hunger Games' star reflected on motherhood, calling it 'brutal and incredible.'

At the time, Lawrence described postpartum experiences as "extremely isolating." "As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do. And it was just heartbreaking," she said, referring to her character in the film. The X-Men: First Class actress shared that when the film's director, Lynne Ramsay, placed her character in Montana, "she doesn't have a community" or "her people."