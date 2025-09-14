Jennifer Lawrence Hints at Baby No. 2's Name With Adorable Keychain
Jennifer Lawrence may have just revealed the name of her second child with husband Cooke Maroney during a casual outing in New York City.
The Hunger Games star, 35, was spotted sporting a key ring that has many fans buzzing about the name of her newest son. Photographs show Lawrence dressed casually in baggy blue jeans, a dark T-shirt and sneakers while holding the key ring.
Among the keychains was an alphabet bead that read "Cy," referencing her 3-year-old son, and another that said "Louie," signaling a likely name for baby No. 2.
This sighting marks a rare glimpse into the couple's family life. Lawrence and Maroney, 41, welcomed their first child, Cy, in February 2022. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their second child early this year.
The Mother! actress and the art gallery director have kept their children mostly out of the public eye.
She has stated that every instinct in her body wants to shield their existence from the spotlight. She also has spoken about how becoming a parent made her more anxious about security and led her to hire a team to protect her family.
"Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she told Vanity Fair in 2021. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."
However, Lawrence briefly opened up about the challenges of motherhood during a May press conference at the Cannes Film Festival for her upcoming movie, Die, My Love.
At the time, Lawrence described postpartum experiences as "extremely isolating."
"As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do. And it was just heartbreaking," she said, referring to her character in the film.
The X-Men: First Class actress shared that when the film's director, Lynne Ramsay, placed her character in Montana, "she doesn't have a community" or "her people."
"But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien," she added candidly.
Lawrence further reflected on how motherhood dramatically alters one's life. "It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible," she explained. "Not only do they go into every decision about if I'm working, where I'm working, and when I'm working, but they've taught me things I never knew about feeling so deeply. My job relies heavily on emotion."