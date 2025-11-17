Jennifer Lopez Bares Cleavage in Luxurious Floor-Length Gown for Governors Awards: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez shined bright like a diamond at the 2025 Governors Awards on November 16. The multi-hyphenate entertainer, 56, showed off major cleavage in her puffy, floor-length gown in a series of photos she posted just before the main event.

Source: @jlo Jennifer Lopez showed off her elegant look on Instagram.

Lopez shared several snaps of herself striking a pose at her home as she got ready for the bash. The light brown satin flowing frock was designed by Tamara Ralph and featured a sweetheart neckline. The dress also had a black silhouette design on the front of the outfit and Lopez donned long black gloves. The back had a corset tightly wrapped around. The Wedding Planner actress rocked sparkling Chopard pearl drop earrings and had her caramel-colored hair pinned in an elegant updo.

The Governors Awards Went Down on Sunday in Los Angeles

Source: @jlo Jennifer Lopez's frock was designed by Tamara Ralph.

The party, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is essentially a prelude to the Oscars ceremony, which will go down early next year. The pop star attended the show in Los Angeles on Sunday to also support her recent musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman. Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas were commemorated at the event and were presented with honorary Oscar statuettes for their contributions to the film industry. Dolly Parton was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Jennifer Lopez's Newest Film 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Debuted in October

Source: @jlo The 'Hustlers' star recently premiered her newest flick, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman.'

Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered last month and was produced by Lopez. The Bronx native portrays the character of Ingrid Luna in the big-screen adaptation of the 1992 Broadway production. Lopez has been gunning hard for the drama, saying during a panel event at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year: "I never felt in my life that I was born to play a part ever. And I really felt that with this." "Love is just love and people are just people. And for me, that resonated very deeply because of my own life and my own children. And so I really took to it so immediately and was so excited," she went on.

Source: MEGA The Bronx native doesn't care if she gets an Oscar nomination.