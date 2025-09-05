NEWS Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Plunging Neckline Dress That Highlights Her Tiny Waist: See Photos Source: MEGA; @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat in a floral maxi-dress with a daring plunging neckline that showed off her snatched waist in sizzling new photos. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 5 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is serving looks! The 56-year-old New York native turned up the heat and stunned in a floral maxi-dress with a daring plunging neckline in new photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, September 4.

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Plunging Neckline Gown

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez went for a total glam look for her latest outing.

In the snaps, the “Jenny From the Block” singer was in full glam mode, wearing smoky eyeshadow and a bronzy contoured look. She added touches of gold jewelry and completed the look with a sleek, straight hairstyle. “YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala honoring Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos ✨ An amazing program that empowers high-achieving students from low-income communities,” she captioned the carousel of photos.

Fans Loved Jennifer Lopez's New Look

Source: @jlo/Instagram Fans were obsessed with Jennifer Lopez's floral look.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their admiration for the Wedding Planner star’s latest look. “Looking stunning as always!” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “No one does glamour like you!” “JLo is rocking a floral dress like only she can 🌸✨ She proves time and time again that she can nail any look effortlessly,” a third quipped.

Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce in August 2024

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

Lopez has been enjoying her first summer as a single woman since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024. Unlike last year, when Lopez abruptly canceled her This Is Me... Live tour, she has been working nonstop and traveling all over the world to promote her Up All Night tour. "She’s been having the time of her life this summer,” a source told a news outlet on August 21. "She loved connecting with fans all over the world. The tour was amazing. It’s been a great focus for her. She’s been doing what she really enjoys.” In addition, she’s set to start promoting her upcoming musical Kiss of the Spider Woman after the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Jennifer Lopez Went Through a 'Difficult Time' Last Year

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez reportedly went through a 'difficult time' after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.