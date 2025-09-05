Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Plunging Neckline Dress That Highlights Her Tiny Waist: See Photos
Jennifer Lopez is serving looks!
The 56-year-old New York native turned up the heat and stunned in a floral maxi-dress with a daring plunging neckline in new photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, September 4.
Jennifer Lopez Debuts Plunging Neckline Gown
In the snaps, the “Jenny From the Block” singer was in full glam mode, wearing smoky eyeshadow and a bronzy contoured look. She added touches of gold jewelry and completed the look with a sleek, straight hairstyle.
“YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala honoring Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos ✨ An amazing program that empowers high-achieving students from low-income communities,” she captioned the carousel of photos.
Fans Loved Jennifer Lopez's New Look
Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their admiration for the Wedding Planner star’s latest look.
“Looking stunning as always!” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “No one does glamour like you!”
“JLo is rocking a floral dress like only she can 🌸✨ She proves time and time again that she can nail any look effortlessly,” a third quipped.
Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce in August 2024
Lopez has been enjoying her first summer as a single woman since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024. Unlike last year, when Lopez abruptly canceled her This Is Me... Live tour, she has been working nonstop and traveling all over the world to promote her Up All Night tour.
"She’s been having the time of her life this summer,” a source told a news outlet on August 21. "She loved connecting with fans all over the world. The tour was amazing. It’s been a great focus for her. She’s been doing what she really enjoys.”
In addition, she’s set to start promoting her upcoming musical Kiss of the Spider Woman after the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.
Jennifer Lopez Went Through a 'Difficult Time' Last Year
"This is the movie she filmed last year in New York when she and Ben were going through a difficult time,” the insider continued. “She’s come a long way since. She’s very happy and just grateful for her life.”
Months after Lopez filed for divorce, she opened up about the “devastation” she felt canceling the tour, but felt like she “needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life."
"And I’m glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me," she later reflected about the decision to ditch the tour in an October 2024 interview. "Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself."