Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash for Claiming Only Native New Yorkers Can Own the Title

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Jennifer Lopez has stirred controversy with her recent assertion that only those born in New York can call themselves New Yorkers. During an interview on the Subway Takes TikTok account, Lopez, 56, stated, “You have to be born in New York to be a New Yorker.” Her comments have sparked a debate on social media regarding the definition of what it means to be a New Yorker.

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Source: @subwaytakes/TikTok Jennifer Lopez sparked debate after saying that only people born in New York can truly call themselves New Yorkers.

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The Bronx native continued, “Yes, I know everybody wants to claim the city,” emphasizing her belief that residency alone does not qualify someone for the title. Her statements have been met with mixed reactions, with some social media users expressing confusion and disagreement.

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TikTok host Kareem Rahma provided a counterpoint during the interview. He recounted, “When I moved here in 2012, everyone was like, ‘In 10 years, you can call yourself a New Yorker.’” Rahma’s perspective reflects a common sentiment among long-term residents and transplants alike.

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Source: @subwaytakes/TikTok Jennifer Lopez insisted that living in New York is not enough to earn the title.

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In response, Lopez questioned the validity of this “rule.” “That’s a rule? I didn’t get the memo,” she remarked. Her insistence that only those born in the five boroughs can be considered true New Yorkers has raised eyebrows. Critics argue that her stance is exclusionary, particularly given her own lifestyle outside of New York.

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Source: MEGA Host Kareem Rahma challenged Jennifer Lopez's opinion by pointing out that many longtime residents believe living in New York for 10 years qualifies.

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Social media reactions have been varied. A user pointedly noted, “Ma’am you have lived outside of New York longer than you lived in it,” highlighting her current residence in Los Angeles. Another comment referenced the fictional character Carrie Bradshaw from the series S-- and the City, stating, “Carrie Bradshaw made this claim, 10 years qualifies as a New Yorker.”

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez questioned that widely accepted belief and joked that she had never heard of such a rule.