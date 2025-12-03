or
Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sculpted Abs in Fiery Flame Thong During World Pride Performance: Watch

Source: MEGA; @jenniferlopez/Instagram

Singer Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a fiery barely-there bikini and thong during a World Pride performance in Washington, D.C.

Dec. 3 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is feeling the heat.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 56, showed off her washboard abs in a barely-there bra and thong set while on stage in Washington, D.C., in a video posted via Instagram on Tuesday, December 2.

Jennifer Lopez Stunned in a Fiery Bra and Thong

Source: @jenniferlopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez hyped up the crowd while wearing a fiery bra and thong.

“See you THIS MONTH for The JLo Show in Vegas! Which song do you want me to PLAY ▶️!?” she captioned the sultry clip.

In the clip, Lopez sang Felly and Technotronic’s “Pump Up the Jam” during her World Pride performance in Washington, D.C., jumping up and down with her hands as she hyped up the crowd.

“Play my motherf------ song,” Lopez sang into the microphone as she swayed her hips to the melody. The singer's racy bra and panty set featured flames coming out of the neckline and a pair of nude fishnet tights.

Fans Love Jennifer Lopez's Look

Source: MEGA

Fans loved Jennifer Lopez's look.

Fans of the Wedding Planner actress loved the fiery look, sharing messages of admiration in the comments section.

"YOURE FIRE JENN 🩷✨ Cant wait to see you killing it," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another added, “This is why they stay hating on her. She looks INCREDIBLE, and she does not care about your opinions 🔥!!”

“Traumatized ! With his bodypower👏👏,” a third quipped.

Jennifer Lopez Announced Las Vegas Residency

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez announced she was returning to Las Vegas for a residency in May.

Lopez announced her Las Vegas residency after hosting the 2025 American Music Awards in May.

"SURPRISE JLOVERS! We’re back! I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas!” she captioned a promotional image via Instagram at the time. "Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dec 30 – Jan 3, & select dates in March! Tickets on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 AM PT. 🤍."

Jennifer Lopez's Residency Kicks Off on NYE

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's first Las Vegas residency grossed more than $100 million.

The Las Vegas is set to kick off the week of New Year’s Eve, with four performances on December 30 and 31 and January 2 and 3. The New York native will perform "chart-topping hits from across her legendary career, alongside exclusive new ‘never heard before’ songs," according to a press release.

Lopez’s latest Las Vegas residency follows her last residency in Sin City, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have at Planet Hollywood, which ran from 2016 to 2018. The singer performed 120 shows in a nearly three-year run, grossing more than $100 million.

