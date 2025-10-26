or
Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Booty in Sultry Gym Selfie After Ben Affleck Reunion

a composite image of jennifer lopez
Source: mega;@jlo/instagram

Jennifer Lopez posted a selfie that put her famous curves on display after reuniting with ex-husband Ben Affleck on the red carpet earlier this month.

Oct. 26 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez just spotlighted her iconic curves yet again.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 22, posting a series of snaps of herself posing in front of a mirror at the gym. In the photos, she could be seen wearing a navy cropped Chloe sweatshirt and matching leggings that showcased her famous figure.

She captioned the slideshow, "Good morning ☀️ Rise and Grind." Lopez also shared the post on her Story and included Cardi B's new song "Check Please."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jennifer Lopez shared a cheeky selfie on October 22.
Source: @jlo/instagram

Jennifer Lopez shared a cheeky selfie on October 22.

This comes less than a month after the "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker reunited with ex-husband Ben Affleck at the New York City premiere of her film Kiss of the Spider Woman on October 6.

Affleck, who executive-produced the musical thriller, told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that she was "fabulous" in the movie.

The couple finalized their divorce in January after two years together.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited in New York City on Monday, October 6.
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited in New York City on Monday, October 6.

A source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop that the reunion "was all planned."

"They knew exactly what they were doing — the goal was to show the world they can still be in the same room: classy, civil and camera-ready," they continued.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

Ben Affleck executive-produced 'Kiss of the Spider Woman.'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez

image of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in January.
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in January.

A source close to Lopez also divulged that the exes have been much friendlier since their split in August 2024.

"They like each other so much more when they’re not married to each other," the source revealed. "They each have roles to play with each other — she’s the glamorous, gorgeous diva superstar on a pedestal, he’s the roguish cad who keeps her at a distance to maintain sexual tension. As long as they are each playing their parts, they’re perfect."

They added, "The minute they try to be anything more than that — especially something as pedestrian as husband and wife — it’s so doomed."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split after two years of marriage.
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split after two years of marriage.

Lopez's sultry post also follows her first-ever appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," in which she opened up about her exes, on October 15.

The multi-hyphenate star told the controversial radio host, "Once I'm done, you're dead to me."

She continued, "I'm one of those people...I don't hold on. Not dead to me, but it's over. I'm going to move on."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jennifer Lopez has been shooting 'The Last Mrs. Parrish' in New York City.
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez has been shooting 'The Last Mrs. Parrish' in New York City.

Lopez is currently busy at work filming The Last Mrs. Parrish, a movie adaption of a best-selling book that Reese Witherspoon chose as her book club pick in December 2017.

According to IMBD, the film "Follows on a con-woman who targets a wealthy couple," and "ends up discovering that the wife's life is far more complicated than she could have imagined." Academy Award-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump) is directing.

