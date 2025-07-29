or
Jennifer Lopez's Skirt Falling Off Onstage Was a 'Stunt' to Get People Talking About Something Other Than Her Failed Marriage: Source

Two photos of Jennifer Lopez on stage
Source: mega;jennifer lopez/youtube

When Jennifer Lopez's skirt fell off onstage, she made a joke about being thankful she wore underwear.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Was Jennifer Lopez's wardrobe malfunction at her Up All Night show in Warsaw, Poland, all an act?

At her Friday, July 25, concert, the singer screamed in surprise as her gold fringe skirt fell to the floor while onstage, but an insider claimed the ordeal was actually planned ahead of time!

Image of Jennifer Lopez's skirt fell off in the middle of her July 25 concert.
Source: jennifer lopez/youtube

Jennifer Lopez's skirt fell off in the middle of her July 25 concert.

"It was a stunt. The skirt unfastened like Velcro. The dancer ‘fumbled’ with it. The band launched into ‘Happy Birthday,’" the source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter via his Substack. "No way that wasn’t choreographed."

"With her abs on full display, no one’s talking about her marriage anymore," they noted. "That’s PR genius."

The insider was likely referring to her and Ben Affleck's on-off relationship, as they split in 2024 after just two years of marriage. The stars had a long history together, first getting engaged in the early 2000s before calling it off and reconnecting again in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez Laughs Off Wardrobe Mishap

Image of the singer laughed off the wardrobe mishap and said she was glad she was wearing underwear.
Source: jennifer lopez/youtube

The singer laughed off the wardrobe mishap and said she was glad she was wearing underwear.

As OK! reported, the mishap occurred when Lopez was behind the scenes changing outfits, as her dancer called her back out so fans could sing her "Happy Birthday" since she turned 56 the night prior.

The mom-of-two rushed back to the stage, with a dancer helping her secure her gold fringe skirt as she listened to fans serenading her.

"Thank you, Warsaw!" Lopez gushed as she walked across the stage, with her skirt suddenly dropping to the floor, causing her to scream.

Jennifer Lopez

JLo Tells Her Fans She's 'Happy'

"I’m out here in my underwear; that’s going to be everywhere!" she giggled. "I’m glad that they reinforced that costume. And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear."

The "I'm Real" vocalist then threw the piece into the crowd, telling them, "Yes, you can keep it. I don’t want it back."

The superstar launched into a speech even though she doesn't usually "give any advice because I feel like we’re all on our own specific journey."

Image of JLo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck last year after two years of marriage.
Source: mega

JLo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in 2024 after two years of marriage.

"If I have one little piece of advice for you, it would be to do what you love. Find what you love, do it, and do it with people you love," she insisted. "And then you will have the most amazing life. I can say that firsthand."

"The amount of happiness that you have in your heart is tied directly to how free you feel. And I wish you guys all the same happiness and freedom and the way you made me feel tonight. I do feel truly happy!" the Shades of Blue alum expressed.

