NEWS Jennifer Lopez's Skirt Falling Off Onstage Was a 'Stunt' to Get People Talking About Something Other Than Her Failed Marriage: Source Source: mega;jennifer lopez/youtube When Jennifer Lopez's skirt fell off onstage, she made a joke about being thankful she wore underwear. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email July 29 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Was Jennifer Lopez's wardrobe malfunction at her Up All Night show in Warsaw, Poland, all an act? At her Friday, July 25, concert, the singer screamed in surprise as her gold fringe skirt fell to the floor while onstage, but an insider claimed the ordeal was actually planned ahead of time!

Source: jennifer lopez/youtube Jennifer Lopez's skirt fell off in the middle of her July 25 concert.

"It was a stunt. The skirt unfastened like Velcro. The dancer ‘fumbled’ with it. The band launched into ‘Happy Birthday,’" the source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter via his Substack. "No way that wasn’t choreographed." "With her abs on full display, no one’s talking about her marriage anymore," they noted. "That’s PR genius." The insider was likely referring to her and Ben Affleck's on-off relationship, as they split in 2024 after just two years of marriage. The stars had a long history together, first getting engaged in the early 2000s before calling it off and reconnecting again in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez Laughs Off Wardrobe Mishap

Source: jennifer lopez/youtube The singer laughed off the wardrobe mishap and said she was glad she was wearing underwear.

As OK! reported, the mishap occurred when Lopez was behind the scenes changing outfits, as her dancer called her back out so fans could sing her "Happy Birthday" since she turned 56 the night prior. The mom-of-two rushed back to the stage, with a dancer helping her secure her gold fringe skirt as she listened to fans serenading her. "Thank you, Warsaw!" Lopez gushed as she walked across the stage, with her skirt suddenly dropping to the floor, causing her to scream.

JLo Tells Her Fans She's 'Happy'

"I’m out here in my underwear; that’s going to be everywhere!" she giggled. "I’m glad that they reinforced that costume. And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear." The "I'm Real" vocalist then threw the piece into the crowd, telling them, "Yes, you can keep it. I don’t want it back." The superstar launched into a speech even though she doesn't usually "give any advice because I feel like we’re all on our own specific journey."

Source: mega JLo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in 2024 after two years of marriage.