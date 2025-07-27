Jennifer Lopez's Underwear Exposed After Her Skirt Falls Off on Stage: 'That's Going to Be Everywhere'
Jennifer Lopez turned her Up All Night show in Warsaw, Poland, into a spectacle after her skirt fell off her waist in front of 70,000 fans.
The entertainer was backstage changing her outfit between songs when her associate invited the band back out to sing “Happy Birthday” to Lopez, who celebrated her 56th birthday one day before her performance on July 25.
As the “On The Floor” singer rushed back to the stage for the audience to sing, a member of her team attempted to fasten her fringed gold skirt — but to no avail.
'I'm Out Here in My Underwear'
“Thank you, Warsaw!” she exclaimed as her skirt unexpectedly fell off her body, exposing her underwear. Lopez, however, embraced the racy moment by strutting her stuff on stage.
“I’m out here in my underwear; that’s going to be everywhere!” she told the crowd as she began to laugh.
“I’m glad that they reinforced that costume,” she added. “And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”
Jennifer Lopez's Skirt Falls Off: Watch
Jennifer Lopez Throws Her Skirt Into the Crowd
Lopez threw her skirt into the amused crowd, telling them, “Yes, you can keep it. I don’t want it back.” She then issued a word of advice to her fans, beginning by telling them, “I am so blessed.”
“I don’t usually give any advice to anybody because I feel like we’re all on our own specific journey,” she said as the audience cheered. “If I have one little piece of advice for you, it would be to do what you love. Find what you love, do it, and do it with people you love. And then you will have the most amazing life. I can say that firsthand.”
'I Do Feel Truly Happy'
Lopez continued, “The amount of happiness that you have in your heart is tied directly to how free you feel. And I wish you guys all the same happiness and freedom and the way you made me feel tonight. I do feel truly happy!”
The multitalented star kicked off her tour on July 8 and is expected to perform her last show abroad on August 12. She’ll then head to Las Vegas for a residency in December, where she will perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace through March 2026.
'Wreckage of You'
Before her tour, Lopez held a private listening party for 30 superfans, where she debuted six new songs. One of which, she allegedly wrote about her ex-husband Ben Affleck, whom she divorced in January.
The “Wreckage of You” song tells the story of how love begins within herself despite the ricochet of her partner’s broken pieces.