Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Lopez Sparks Buzz With Necklace That Seems to Reference Ex-Husband Ben Affleck After Divorce Comments

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA; @jenniferlopez/Instagram

Singer Jennifer Lopez sparked major fan buzz after appearing on social media with a necklace that seemed to pay homage to her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Dropping a hint? Jennifer Lopez sparked major buzz after appearing on social media with a necklace that seemed to pay homage to her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“💜🤍💜,” the “I’m Real” singer captioned a carousel of photos on Sunday, September 28. In the snaps, Lopez looked gorgeous in a sheer purple sweater, wearing her long, honey blonde hair in waves down her back before later putting it up in a ponytail.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Fans Thought Jennifer's Necklace Said 'Bennifer'

Photo of Fans thought Jennifer Lopez's necklace said 'Bennifer.'
Source: @jenniferlopez/Instagram

Fans thought Jennifer Lopez's necklace said 'Bennifer.'

The pop star looked gorgeous, but fans couldn’t help but point out that the gold necklace around her neck looked like it had the words “Bennifer.”

“Does her necklace say BENNIFER?” one user wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, another fan added, “Are we not talking about her necklace?”

“Her necklace says Bennifer?? Or do I need glasses 👓? Either way she looks 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez's Nameplate Reads 'Jennifer'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez's necklace said 'Jennifer' when flipped.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's necklace said 'Jennifer' when flipped.

The necklace reportedly doesn’t spell “Bennifer.” When flipped, it reads “Jennifer.”

Lopez opened up about her former relationship with Affleck, 53, in an interview only one day earlier, telling the news outlet that their 2024 divorce was “the best thing that ever happened” to her.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer and Ben Worked Together During Divorce

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split in August 2024.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split in August 2024.

“Because it changed me,” she added. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”

Lopez and Affleck were working on Kiss of the Spider Woman at the brink of their divorce. Affleck served as executive producer on the film, set to hit theaters on October 10, while Lopez admitted she had to push through the discomfort.

Jennifer Lopez Opened Up About a 'Tough Time'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez called her divorce from Ben Affleck a 'tough time.'
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez called her divorce from Ben Affleck a 'tough time.'

“It was a really tough time,” she explained. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, ‘How do I work inside of this?’”

Lopez and Affleck’s romance dates back to the early 2000s, when they met on the set of Gigli. Although they were engaged from 2002 to 2004, they abruptly split and called off their wedding.

Nearly two decades later, the A-listers rekindled their romance and eventually made it down the aisle in 2022. Unfortunately, the love story was short-lived as the Wedding Planner actress filed for divorce in 2024, on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding. Their legal separation was finalized in January.

