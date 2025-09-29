Jennifer Lopez Sparks Buzz With Necklace That Seems to Reference Ex-Husband Ben Affleck After Divorce Comments

Article continues below advertisement

Dropping a hint? Jennifer Lopez sparked major buzz after appearing on social media with a necklace that seemed to pay homage to her ex-husband Ben Affleck. “💜🤍💜,” the “I’m Real” singer captioned a carousel of photos on Sunday, September 28. In the snaps, Lopez looked gorgeous in a sheer purple sweater, wearing her long, honey blonde hair in waves down her back before later putting it up in a ponytail.

Fans Thought Jennifer's Necklace Said 'Bennifer'

Source: @jenniferlopez/Instagram Fans thought Jennifer Lopez's necklace said 'Bennifer.'

The pop star looked gorgeous, but fans couldn’t help but point out that the gold necklace around her neck looked like it had the words “Bennifer.” “Does her necklace say BENNIFER?” one user wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another fan added, “Are we not talking about her necklace?” “Her necklace says Bennifer?? Or do I need glasses 👓? Either way she looks 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third quipped.

Jennifer Lopez's Nameplate Reads 'Jennifer'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez's necklace said 'Jennifer' when flipped.

The necklace reportedly doesn’t spell “Bennifer.” When flipped, it reads “Jennifer.” Lopez opened up about her former relationship with Affleck, 53, in an interview only one day earlier, telling the news outlet that their 2024 divorce was “the best thing that ever happened” to her.

Jennifer and Ben Worked Together During Divorce

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split in August 2024.

“Because it changed me,” she added. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.” Lopez and Affleck were working on Kiss of the Spider Woman at the brink of their divorce. Affleck served as executive producer on the film, set to hit theaters on October 10, while Lopez admitted she had to push through the discomfort.

Jennifer Lopez Opened Up About a 'Tough Time'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez called her divorce from Ben Affleck a 'tough time.'