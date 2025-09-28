Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Ben Affleck Divorce: 'Best Thing That Ever Happened'

Article continues below advertisement

Months after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce was finalized in January, the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress revealed how leaving the actor for good was a decision she needed to make to reclaim herself.

'It Changed Me'

Source: mega Jennifer Lopez said her divorce from Ben Affleck 'changed' her for the better.

During an episode of CBS News Sunday Morning on Sunday, September 28, Lopez explained to host Lee Cowan why divorcing Affleck was a pivotal moment in her life, saying it was “the best thing that ever happened to me.” “Because it changed me,” she added. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”

'It Was a Really Tough Time'

Source: mega Jennifer Lopez said filming 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' alongside Ben Affleck was 'tough.'

Lopez also commented on working with her ex on her upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, as he executive produced the movie. At the time of filming, the former couple’s marriage was on the brink of divorce. However, Lopez powered through the discomfort and prioritized her career. “It was a really tough time,” she explained. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, ‘How do I work inside of this?’”

Jennifer Lopez's History With Ben Affleck

Source: mega The former couple were initially engaged in 2002 before calling it quits in 2004.

Lopez and Affleck’s love story dates back to 2002, when they met on the set of Gigli. Although they were engaged from 2002 to 2004, they split and explored other relationships. One year after they rekindled their romance in 2021, they tied the knot in a small ceremony held in Las Vegas. The entertainer shed light on her divorce from the Hollywood actor in new music from earlier this year. Lopez co-wrote and recorded one of her newly unreleased tracks, “Wreckage of You,” in a matter of two weeks after going through a lull both personally and professionally.

Jennifer Lopes Writes New Song About Ben Affleck Divorce

Source: mega Jennifer Lopez wrote 'Wreckage of You' about her divorce from the actor.