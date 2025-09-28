or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Ben Affleck Divorce: 'Best Thing That Ever Happened'

photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Source: mega

In a new interview, Jennifer Lopez explained how she really feels about her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 28 2025, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Months after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce was finalized in January, the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress revealed how leaving the actor for good was a decision she needed to make to reclaim herself.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Changed Me'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Jennifer Lopez said her divorce from Ben Affleck 'changed' her for the better
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez said her divorce from Ben Affleck 'changed' her for the better.

During an episode of CBS News Sunday Morning on Sunday, September 28, Lopez explained to host Lee Cowan why divorcing Affleck was a pivotal moment in her life, saying it was “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“Because it changed me,” she added. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was a Really Tough Time'

photo of Jennifer Lopez said filming 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' alongside Ben Affleck was 'tough'
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez said filming 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' alongside Ben Affleck was 'tough.'

Lopez also commented on working with her ex on her upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, as he executive produced the movie. At the time of filming, the former couple’s marriage was on the brink of divorce. However, Lopez powered through the discomfort and prioritized her career.

“It was a really tough time,” she explained. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, ‘How do I work inside of this?’”

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez's History With Ben Affleck

photo of The former couple were initially engaged in 2002 before calling it quits in 2004
Source: mega

The former couple were initially engaged in 2002 before calling it quits in 2004.

Lopez and Affleck’s love story dates back to 2002, when they met on the set of Gigli. Although they were engaged from 2002 to 2004, they split and explored other relationships. One year after they rekindled their romance in 2021, they tied the knot in a small ceremony held in Las Vegas.

The entertainer shed light on her divorce from the Hollywood actor in new music from earlier this year. Lopez co-wrote and recorded one of her newly unreleased tracks, “Wreckage of You,” in a matter of two weeks after going through a lull both personally and professionally.

Jennifer Lopes Writes New Song About Ben Affleck Divorce

photo of Jennifer Lopez wrote 'Wreckage of You' about her divorce from the actor
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez wrote 'Wreckage of You' about her divorce from the actor.

After hosting a private listening party in July for her new music, an attendee revealed to a news outlet what Lopez said about the meaning of the song lyrics to “Wreckage of You,” which include the verses, “Thank you for the scars you left on my heart / Was showing me that stars shine brighter in the dark / I won’t fall apart because of who we are / But your broken parts.”

After the private event, the attendee explained how Lopez told the audience that she chose the word “wreck” because “it means destruction, but she wasn’t destroyed” by her relationship with her ex-husband Affleck.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.