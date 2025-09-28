Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Ben Affleck Divorce: 'Best Thing That Ever Happened'
Sept. 28 2025, Published 3:26 p.m. ET
Months after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce was finalized in January, the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress revealed how leaving the actor for good was a decision she needed to make to reclaim herself.
'It Changed Me'
During an episode of CBS News Sunday Morning on Sunday, September 28, Lopez explained to host Lee Cowan why divorcing Affleck was a pivotal moment in her life, saying it was “the best thing that ever happened to me.”
“Because it changed me,” she added. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”
'It Was a Really Tough Time'
Lopez also commented on working with her ex on her upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, as he executive produced the movie. At the time of filming, the former couple’s marriage was on the brink of divorce. However, Lopez powered through the discomfort and prioritized her career.
“It was a really tough time,” she explained. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, ‘How do I work inside of this?’”
- Jennifer Lopez Says Her First Engagement to Ben Affleck 'Crumbled Under the Weight of the Pressure': 'We Didn't Know How Survive It'
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Both Have PTSD' From Their Early 2000s Relationship
- Jennifer Lopez Never 'Planned' on Getting Back Together With Husband Ben Affleck: 'I Couldn’t Believe It'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jennifer Lopez's History With Ben Affleck
Lopez and Affleck’s love story dates back to 2002, when they met on the set of Gigli. Although they were engaged from 2002 to 2004, they split and explored other relationships. One year after they rekindled their romance in 2021, they tied the knot in a small ceremony held in Las Vegas.
The entertainer shed light on her divorce from the Hollywood actor in new music from earlier this year. Lopez co-wrote and recorded one of her newly unreleased tracks, “Wreckage of You,” in a matter of two weeks after going through a lull both personally and professionally.
Jennifer Lopes Writes New Song About Ben Affleck Divorce
After hosting a private listening party in July for her new music, an attendee revealed to a news outlet what Lopez said about the meaning of the song lyrics to “Wreckage of You,” which include the verses, “Thank you for the scars you left on my heart / Was showing me that stars shine brighter in the dark / I won’t fall apart because of who we are / But your broken parts.”
After the private event, the attendee explained how Lopez told the audience that she chose the word “wreck” because “it means destruction, but she wasn’t destroyed” by her relationship with her ex-husband Affleck.