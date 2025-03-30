Jennifer Love Hewitt Spills on Defying Child Star Curse — and How She'll Help Her Daughter Autumn Navigate Showbiz
Jennifer Love Hewitt’s is defying the odds of the child star curse, and she credits her late mother, Patricia, for her success.
"She was with me all the time," the 46-year-old actress revealed, reminiscing about her start in the industry at just 3 years old.
She added: "She was always reminding me how special getting to be in Hollywood was, but also how special going to McDonald’s with my friends was."
Now, with her 11-year-old daughter Autumn stepping into the limelight — appearing on Hewitt’s hit show 9-1-1 and in the Lifetime Christmas movie The Holiday Junkie — Hewitt is determined to pass on those same values. "I will try to do the same for Autumn and create a balance,” she explained, fully aware that “the business is a lot different than it was when I started."
In an interview with In Touch, Hewitt spilled the tea on all things motherhood, her thriving marriage with actor Brian Hallisay, and her enchantingly magical approach to life.
"We’ve told her our hope is that she’ll hold off on [acting] for a little while. But she can do little jobs in between like she’s been doing. And then if she wants to go for it, I’m there. I’ll teach her everything I know," she said regarding advice for her daughter.
She adds, "Social media has changed so much of everything, and that’s what’s scary for me as a mom. I don’t want Autumn to have everybody giving their opinion on her and who they think she is 24/7. That’s hard on a little person’s spirit, especially when she’s not sure of who she is yet."
Additionally, she loved working with her husband on their Christmas flick.
"I love watching him. I’m his biggest fan as a husband and a person and a dad, but also as an actor. It was also a time for us [to be] away from our kids except for days they were on set — which sounds terrible, but we don’t get a lot of that time having three children! It was nice to fall in love with each other every day again," she said.