Jennifer Love Hewitt Spills on Defying Child Star Curse — and How She'll Help Her Daughter Autumn Navigate Showbiz

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s is defying the odds of the child star curse, and she credits her late mother, Patricia, for her success.

"She was with me all the time," the 46-year-old actress revealed, reminiscing about her start in the industry at just 3 years old.

She added: "She was always reminding me how special getting to be in Hollywood was, but also how special going to McDonald’s with my friends was."