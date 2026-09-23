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Jennifer Meyer Says She and Tobey Maguire Have Agreed to Finalize Divorce Using Private Judge

Photo of Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire have reached an agreement to dissolve their marriage using a private judge.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:44 a.m. ET

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Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire are officially ending their marriage, nearly 10 years after they called it quits.

Meyer, 49, said in court documents that she and the Spider-Man actor, 51, have reached an agreement to dissolve their marriage.

The former couple has also agreed to have a private judge handle any remaining disagreements as they work toward a larger settlement, according to the documents obtained by Page Six.

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Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire Have Stayed Close While Raising Their Children

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Image of Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire continue to co-parent their two children.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire continue to co-parent their two children.

Meyer and Maguire married in 2007 and announced their separation in October 2016 after nine years of marriage.

The businesswoman went on to file for divorce in 2020, four years after they split.

The former couple shares two children, daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 17.

Despite the end of their marriage, Meyer and Maguire have stayed close over the years.

They’ve continued to make co-parenting their two children work while building lives of their own.

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Image of Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer announced their separation in October 2016.
Source: MEGA

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer announced their separation in October 2016.

Meyer previously admitted that making that arrangement work was not always easy.

“It was a choice, and it was trusting in, like, the universe has got our back,” she said during a 2022 appearance on "World’s First Podcast."

“But let me tell you something, the work is a m-----------,” she added.

Still, the mon-of-three has made it clear that her relationship with Maguire is important to her.

“I can’t even explain [it],” she said of their bond. “He is my brother. I love him to death," she admitted.

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Jennifer Meyer Is Now Engaged To Geoffrey Ogunlesi

Image of Jennifer Meyer filed for divorce from Tobey Maguire in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Meyer filed for divorce from Tobey Maguire in 2020.

Meyer has since found love again with music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

The couple became engaged in 2024 and welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, earlier this year.

Despite moving forward with her own relationship, Meyer has continued to speak warmly about her former husband.

During a December 2025 appearance on "The Inside Edit podcast, the jewelry designer described the Hollywood star as “the best dad, the best ex-husband, the best friend, the most generous.”

She also revealed that Maguire and Ogunlesi have a good relationship, something that has helped make their blended family dynamic work.

Image of Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi got engaged in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi got engaged in 2024.

In fact, when wildfires devastated parts of Los Angeles in January 2025, Meyer, Ogunlesi and her two children stayed at Maguire’s home.

“It was the greatest,” she recalled.

She added, “Every day I would walk in and I’d be like, ‘I’m so lucky,’ and then I’d come home at night and Tobey and Geoff and his best friend would be watching a movie on the couch. I’d be like ‘How? This is a dream.’”

Meanwhile, the Oscar-nominated actor sparked dating rumors with 21-year-old model and influencer Mishka Silva after the two were seen sitting together in a box at the 2026 Super Bowl.

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