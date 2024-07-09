Tobey Maguire, 49, Is Not Dating 20-Year-Old Model Lily Chee, His Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer Insists: 'He's a Good Guy'
Amicable exes!
Tobey Maguire's former wife, Jennifer Meyer, came to his defense after rumors started circulating that he was dating much younger model Lily Chee.
The gossip started after the Spider-Man star, 49, was seen with his arm on the 20-year-old's back as they left Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July party together.
The pictures went viral, prompting an Instagram user to comment on one of Meyer's posts, "Why is your ex-husband banging someone 3 years older than your daughter?"
The jewelry designer, 47, replied to the fan by insisting, "I don't usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car" and "being a a good guy."
"And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not," the mom-of-two continued. "But thank you for your rude comment, I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light."
Meyer, who shares her two children with Maguire, added in another comment, "I'm disengaging after this ... don’t believe everything you read (I’m sure you were taught that somewhere) Tobey is as good of a guy as it gets."
Despite Meyer's kind words, one news outlet claimed the actor and Chee aren't strictly platonic.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They aren’t seriously dating but have been hanging out," a source told Us Weekly, noting the dynamic is "very casual."
The source claimed the two "were together all night hanging out, having fun and went to an after-party with a big crew."
According to the insider, the duo met prior to the star-studded Independence Day bash.
"Tobey knew Lily and her girlfriends were invited to the party and they planned to hangout and meet up," they explained. "He was introduced to her through Richie Akiva and mutual friends."
Maguire and his ex-wife, who got hitched in 2007, announced their separation in 2016 but didn't file for divorce until 2020.
"After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple," their first statement to the public read. "As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship."
At the time of their split, a source told People they had been "living separate lives for a while."
"They have completely different interests and haven’t seemed to be connecting," the insider spilled. "Part of the problem seems to be a personality clash. He’s extremely private and prefers to stay home, and she’s very social and has tons of girlfriends."
"They haven’t been happy together for a long time," the insider said. "But they are great parents and they love their children."