Jenny McCarthy Reveals Hilarious Sleeping Hacks to Help With 'Truly Perfect' Husband Donnie Wahlberg's Snoring

Jenny McCarthy is sharing the cozy yet chaotic details of her sleeping arrangements with husband Donnie Wahlberg, and it involves a massive wall of pillows and some creative soundproofing.

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy joked about Donnie Wahlberg’s snoring.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on January 6, the 53-year-old Masked Singer judge opened up about how she navigates the "challenges" of sharing a bed with the 56-year-old Blue Bloods actor, who has a notorious snoring habit.

Source: LiveKellyandMark/YouTube Jenny McCarthy shared her sleeping hacks on 'Live with Kelly and Mark.'

When Kelly Ripa asked McCarthy what makes Wahlberg so "addictive," she couldn’t help but gush. “He is the nicest human being you will ever meet. Being married to him treats me like a queen," she shared. "He communicates, loves me. He is absolutely what you could call textbook, truly perfect." But even the perfect husband comes with his quirks, and McCarthy was quick to get candid about Wahlberg's nighttime noise. "There are… challenges. To be blunt, snoring," she explained. Ripa joked, asking if Wahlberg "took up snoring in the marriage," to which McCarthy playfully replied in the affirmative.

Source: LiveKellyandMark/YouTube

To manage the sound, McCarthy has implemented some clever strategies. “I built in these insulations that really help me get through the night now. I sleep with these giant headphones on every night.” She even showcased a selfie flaunting her oversized headphones, with Wahlberg turned away and their towering wall of pillows standing guard in between. "And then I built a Great Wall of China [with pillows]," she quipped. "That is like a soundproof room." If her husband’s snores manage to breach her sound barrier, she taps him gently to roll him over. “Other than that, it's perfect," she said. "I will say it works.”

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy described Donnie Wahlberg as a truly perfect husband.

In a flashback to her first encounter with the New Kids on the Block member, McCarthy recalled, “If I were in my late 40s, I probably would've fit into that slot of New Kid's fan, but I'm 52, going on 53, so I was too cool for that.” She reminisced about first seeing him on Entertainment Tonight, noting, “I never thought one day I would be marrying Donnie.”

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have been married for over 11 years.