Jenny McCarthy Spills Secrets on Lasting Marriage to Donnie Wahlberg: 'Continue to Date Each Other'
Donnie Wahlberg's better half, Jenny McCarthy, opened up about the secrets that keep their love alive and thriving.
The 52-year-old television personality recently revealed to People that she and the New Kids On The Block crooner, 55, "continue to date each other."
She added: "I think we get really complacent and it can become a brother and sister relationship real quick, unless you do the work."
McCarthy also revealed a fun new way to keep things spicy, stating, "And I just played this game with him called 'Questions.'"
"We have to ask questions that we don’t know the answer to because you already know what you think are answers to everything after 10 years," McCarthy explained.
But it’s not all deep discussions! The Masked Singer judge also delights in her husband’s musical talents, reveling in his impromptu serenades.
"Being married to a musician is one of the greatest extra cherry-on-tops in a relationship because you get to go to his job and it’s a concert of the music you love," McCarthy shared.
The couple seems to thrive on shared joy, an emotional tone echoed in Wahlberg’s earlier musings. Speaking to In Touch, he reflected on the key to their lasting union: "Always put the relationship first."
The Blue Bloods star emphasized the importance of mutual support, saying: "We refer to it as holding each other's kite strings while the other one flies."
And they make a great team as they take on new projects together!
On the horizon, the dynamic duo worked on Very Scary Lovers, which they found "effortless."
Wahlberg resonated with their chemistry and collaboration, saying: "We’ve been married for 10 years and together 12, and we have a good shorthand."
As if that wasn’t enough, fans of Wahlberg will be delighted to know that he’s set to reprise his iconic role as Danny Reagan in the upcoming Boston Blue, a spinoff from Blue Bloods.
Excitement bubbled over on social media when he posted: "So excited to carry on the tradition, to share so many surprises, to answer some unanswered questions and to welcome all of you — to #BostonBlue! The next chapter in the #BlueBloods legacy begins. I can’t wait. See you CBS fall!"